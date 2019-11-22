Black Friday Walmart deal offers Apple's latest MacBook Air for just $985

Black Friday 2019 is delivering an ever-increasing number of amazing deals for you to get your hands on across the world of tech and T3 has worked day and night to capture the very finest and bring them to your attention.

Everything you could ever want is represented within one of these deals: smartphones, tablets, desktops, kitchenware, smart home tech, headphones, games consoles, you name it and we've found a deal on it.

One of the most attractive laptop deals we've seen is this MacBook Air over at Walmart, which is currently discounted down to $984.99. That's the super stylish and light MacBook Air, now at a discounted price point. Walmart are offering free two-day delivery on it as well.

The details can be viewed below:

MacBook Air (2019) Intel Core i5, 128GB | Was $1,099.99 | Sale price $984.99 | Available now at Walmart

The old MacBook Air was definitely getting a little tired before Apple decided to refresh it last year and then refresh the refresh this year, which is the laptop you see before you. Loads of power, a great display, and improved keyboard.View Deal

The MacBook Air has been a staple of Apple's laptop lineup for almost a decade now and it seemed to have been forgotten until Apple refreshed it in 2018, adding a Retina display, new and improved internal hardware, TouchID, and a bunch of other cool features.

This particular model comes with a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD, meaning it will have more than enough power for your needs. The updated Air is definitely something T3 wholeheartedly recommends.