Black Friday SIM only deal from Three delivers 100GB of 5G data for just £12

When it comes to the best SIM only deals on the market, UK network Three has set new standards for quality and value each and every year.

And now Three has delivered probably the best SIM only deal for out-and-out value that we've ever seen. That's because it's just dropped its official Black Friday offer for 2021 and it is a SIMO package that delivers 100GB of 5G data per month, along with unlimited calls and texts, for just £12 per month.

Yes, you read that right. £12 per month. That's the price of two pints down here in the pubs around T3 Towers for 100GB of 5G data to burn each and every month. And what makes this offer even more special is that is comes on a super short 12-month contract, rather than the more typical 24-month.

Simply put, we feel this is one of the absolute best Black Friday deals we've seen this year and one of, if not the, best SIMO deals we've ever seen, too. Here are the full details for those interested.

Image

Black Friday SIM only deal: 100GB data for £12 at Three
100GB of 5G data for £12 per month is just incredible value, and when you factor in this SIM only deal also delivers unlimited calls and texts as well as free international roaming, it becomes legendary.

View Deal

If you like the idea of a SIM only deal upgrade but would actually prefer unlimited data, and have a little more money to spend each month to make that happen, then be sure to check out the SIM only deals below.

Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

