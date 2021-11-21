Black Friday PS5 game deals: best offers to grab now

Black Friday is now upon us and you know what that means: deals, deals, and more deals. It's particularly great as the latest PlayStation 5 video games are all slashed in price, meaning if you've been holding off to pick up the latest titles, now is your chance.

More than 13 million PS5 consoles have now been sold, with many more undoubtedly going up for sale over Black Friday and the holiday period. Sony has even gone to the lengths to hire three jumbo jet planes to make sure it can meet consumer demand.

Thankfully, PS5 games are available in their droves so there's no need to queue for hours or wake up incredibly early just to get your hands on the machine. Better still, there are some fantastic experiences available to play on the console, so that's why we've put together our top recommendations for which PS5 games to pick up this Black Friday.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

(Image credit: Insomniac Games / Sony)

Who doesn't love Spidey? Insomniac Games delivered the complete Spider-Man experience in 2018. Swinging through the streets of New York never felt so good – and yet, the studio somehow bettered it. Miles Morales was finally given centre stage, giving the character the outing he deserved while building off the first release. It's a stunning game that combines ray tracing with 60FPS for a truly next-gen experience and was one of the key technical showpieces for the PS5. Do not miss out on this gem!

Far Cry 6

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You know what you're getting with a Far Cry game. A big open world, lots of weapons, a an insane antagonist hell-bent on destroying all that you love. It's a tried and tested formula that works swimmingly well. From the first 10 hours I spent with the game, Dani Rojas quickly cemented herself as the best lead in the series to date. Next to this, you have the formidable Giancarlo Esposito (of Breaking Bad fame) ruling the land of Yara as the ruthless Antón Castillo. There's plenty of fun to be had here with dozens upon dozens of hours to be spent in the world, more than giving you your money's worth.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

(Image credit: Insomniac Games / Sony)

What can we say? Insomniac just know how to make a video game. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a third-person shooter filled with platforming genius. Its use of weaponry is addictive, crazy inventive and just downright fun. There's also something stunning about seeing these rifts open up and instantly transport the duo through different worlds at a moment's notice. The series has delivered delightful Platinum trophies in the past and the 2021 release is no exception.

Resident Evil Village

(Image credit: Capcom)

You may very well remember when the internet was taken over by its affection for an enormously tall lady known as Lady Dimitrescu. Well, the Countess was actually one of the main villains in Resident Evil Village and boy, did she deliver. The first-person survival horror game developed by Capcom serves as a sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. It's a fantastic mix of the latter's gameplay combined with the classic that is Resident Evil 4, standing as a return to form in my books. Achingly beautiful too.

Demon's Souls

(Image credit: Bluepoint Games /FromSoftware)

Excited for Elden Ring? This will hold you over until the New Year. Bluepoint Games went above and beyond to remake the beloved Demon's Souls for a new generation. The visuals are unbelievably staggering while a number of quality of life changes make a great game even better. Not to mention, it's very cool to see how "Souslike" genre has evolved over time by revisiting this release.

Deathloop

(Image credit: Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

Arkane Studios' PlayStation 5 exclusive Deathloop is the equivalent of James Bond meets Groundhog Day, as players take on the role of assassin Colt where he must take out eight targets while being stuck in a timeloop. It's stylish, action-packed and just generally a brlliiant first-person shooter that's worth spending time with over the holidays.

Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's hard to talk about the best PlayStation 5 experiences without mentioning the biggest game on the planet. Yes, Fortnite continues to dominate the platform, earning itself the top spot based on gameplay hours within the first 12 months of the PS5's lifecycle. While technically a free game, the battle royale is known for licensing crossovers and grand, spectacle events, meaning there's always an excuse to snap up some V-Bucks.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

(Image credit: Square-Enix)

Anyone a fan of the films will fall in love with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy from Eidos-Montreal. This narrative-driven single-player game puts you in the shoes of Peter Quill/Star-Lord as you lead Rocket, Drax, Gamoa and Groot on their latest, greatest adventure. With a fantastic comedic tone and plenty of '80s music to fill a Walkman, its quirky style will hook you from the get-go.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

(Image credit: Activision)

The latest Call of Duty returns to World War II, featuring its classic trio of campaign, multiplayer and Zombies. With 20 gorgeous maps to let loose on, Sledgehammer Games has produced a thrilling experience with a campaign that builds off its predecessors for a more than satisfactory outing. Vanguard also introduces Champion Hill, a new two versus two mode that pits players against one another until the last soldier is standing.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The remake of Final Fantasy VII was hands down my favourite game of 2020. As someone that never played the original, the game surpassed all my expectations with a cast of deep, loveable characters, a compelling story, and a combat system that never became stale 100-hours on. The new PS5 enhanced version offers the same amazing adventure while bringing in a new episode starring fan-favourite character, Yuffie, as well as further gameplay additions to make this the complete package. A must-play!

