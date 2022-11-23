Black Friday drone deals to catch this week

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you have been looking around for a beginner drone (opens in new tab) or budget drone (opens in new tab), or if you’re thinking about upgrading your current model to a more advanced product and want to get the best drone (opens in new tab) you can for your cash - or even if you’re considering getting a kid’s drone (opens in new tab) as a Christmas present - then this week is excellent time to bag a bargain.

The Black Friday sales (opens in new tab)are well and truly upon us now, and there are bargains to be had on all kinds of drones, from advanced models for experienced pilots to absolute novices and children. Following are a selection of great drone deals that are live right now.

(opens in new tab) DJI Mini 2: £419 £369 in the Very Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) The tiny DJI Mini 2 features very prominently in both our best beginner drone (opens in new tab) and general best drone (opens in new tab) guides, with our expert reviewer raving (opens in new tab) about everything from its confidence-inspiring flight characteristics and rock-steady reliability to its plethora of in-flight safety tech and brilliant collection of pilot aids. This week you can save a tidy £50 on this pocket rocket - one of the very best drones out there.

(opens in new tab) DJI FPV Combo: £959 £859 in the DJI Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) Save a further £100 on an already excellent deal for this combo, which includes an almost frighteningly tech-filled FPV product from the leading manufacturer of top-quality drones, offering, what our expert reviewer describes (opens in new tab) as ‘a sensational introduction to the thrills and spills of immersive first-person view flight’.

(opens in new tab) Autel Evo Nano+: $949 $659 in Autel Robotic’s Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) Winner of a T3 Platinum Award (opens in new tab), we consider the Autel Evo Nano+ to be the best sub-250g camera drone on the market, with superb 3-way obstacle avoidance and an excellent camera delivering stunning 4K video and sensational 50MP stills. Save yourself a bundle by buying it at source in Autel's Black Friday sales this week.

(opens in new tab) PowerVision PowerEgg X Wizard: €1,149 €869 in PowerVision’s Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) The magical PowerVision PowerEgg X Wizard can fly in all weathers, float on water and be used as a ground-based stabilised camera with face recognition technology… what more do you want? It certainly impressed our expert reviewer (opens in new tab), and at the moment it’s available at a reduced price from source in in PowerVision’s Black Friday sale.

(opens in new tab) Potensic A20W Mini Drone: £59.99 £47.73 in the Amazon Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) The ace Potensic A20W (opens in new tab) ranks amongst the very best drones for kids (opens in new tab) available at the moment, especially if they’re keen on taking up aerial videography and photography. A big step up from its camera-less toy stablemate, the Potensic A20 (opens in new tab), it boasts a 480p camera and is easy to fly because it features altitude hold technology for rock-steady indoor flight.