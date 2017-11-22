Björn Borg's new Christmas collection brings light and colour to cold, dark winter nights

That handsome devil Björn Borg has gone and refreshed his label's Christmas collection, which aims to bring "light and fun to a dark cold season."

Building on choice garments from the Autumn Winter collection, the Christmas collection delivers new styles and materials, the latter incorporating bright reflective elements.

The result is a selection of performance apparel that is perfectly suited to winter exercise and gym sessions, with reflective materials partnering with a series of vibrant Navajo prints along with cutting edge camos in red, navy and white.

Take a closer look at some highlights of the new collection below:

Delivering an urban and hyper modern look, we think this collection is pretty much perfect for serious exercise enthusiasts. In many ways Christmas is the perfect time to maintain or build up a solid exercise routine, thanks to many casuals dropping out of gyms and off the streets due to festive activities.

However, with the early nights and frequently poor weather it is increasingly difficult to stay warm, visible and safe. The Christmas collection from Björn Borg understands this, so if you're currently looking to refresh your performance range in advance of the holiday season, it may be worth checking out.

The Björn Borg Christmas collection is browseable now at the label's official website.