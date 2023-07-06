Birthday freebies: 5 things you can get for free on your birthday

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether it’s your birthday or not, there’s no denying that we all love a bargain. In fact, there’s only one thing that’s better than a bargain, and that’s something you can get for free. No matter how small it is, a freebie is enough to put a huge smile on anyone’s face. It’s a fact.

However, did you know that there are certain places that offer you something completely free if it’s your birthday? We’ve scoured the web to find you the best freebies for your birthday, including gifts from Hobbs, Lola’s & Space NK.

1. Free full 5 inch cake from Lola’s

You can get a full 5 inch cake from Lola’s completely free of charge on your birthday! All you need to do is show a valid form of ID that confirms your date of birth and be a member of Lola’s ‘Love Club’ for at least 30 days before you claim it. Lola’s ‘Love Cub’ is a loyalty scheme which gives you a ‘love point’ every time you spend £1 in store. That will save you having to make one for all your family and friends!

2. Free milkshake or slice of cake from Kaspa’s

Carrying on the cake theme, you can get a free milkshake or slice of cake from Kaspa’s on your birthday! You have to show your ID and spend a minimum of £6.95, but after that, the choice is yours! The offer is also available all-day Monday to Sunday so you can go whenever you’d like!

3. Free scented candle from Hobbs

It’s not just food freebies - Hobbs gives out a free scented candle to anyone on their birthday! All you have to do is sign up to the newsletter and you’ll receive an email on your birthday. You then have 30 days to go in-store and choose your candle. Have a look at these 5 summer home fragrance scents to give you some inspiration!

4. Free glass of prosecco from Miller & Carter

Celebrate your special day with Miller & Carter and a complimentary glass of prosecco! All you have to do is sign up to their newsletter at least 14 days in advance and you’re sorted. What’s even better is that your guests can have one as well - cheers!

5. Free beauty gift from Space NK

You can get a free beauty birthday gift from Space NK every year! You just have to sign up to their loyalty scheme NDULGE which allows you to earn points each time you spend money. You receive a free gift and double points on your birthday, so it’s definitely one to look out for! If you become an NDULGE Deluxe member, then you receive a luxury, full-size beauty gift on your birthday. Wow!

Enjoy your birthday treasure hunt!