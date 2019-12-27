Biggest-ever Dormeo mattress Boxing Day sale slashes up to 60% off the price of thousands of mattresses

Dormeo has launched its biggest ever mattress sale, slashing the price of thousands of Dormeo mattresses by up to 60%. As part of Dormeo's enormous extended Boxing Day sale and early January sale, the memory foam mattress specialist has released some of the best Dormeo discounts we've seen to date.

You can currently save hundreds of pounds on Dormeo's popular mattresses, and there are also discounts on bedding, mattress toppers, beds and more.

We especially like the Dormeo Memory Foam mattress (which currently costs from just £209.99 £320 ) - you'll find it recommended in our best mattress guide. As well as being very comfortable, it consistently receives excellent user reviews - and with over £300 knocked off the price, it's a real bargain.

But there are hundreds of bargains in the Dormeo mattress sale. And if you're not tied to a certain type of mattress, for some even bigger discounts try the Dormeo clearance page.

