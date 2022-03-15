The best streaming service deals for March 2022

Streaming services have completely changed the way we watch and consume entertainment. From Netflix to Amazon Prime, everyone has at least one streaming subscription that unlocks premium and exclusive content.

If you’re on the lookout for a new streaming service, we’ve found the best streaming service deals this month. While streaming services typically stick to a standard price, seasonal holidays like Black Friday often see big price cuts on popular apps and subscriptions.

These deals are focused on streaming services available to the UK. If you want to watch content from apps like Hulu and HBO which aren't yet available in this country, you’ll have to use a streaming VPN . We’ll also be updating this guide as more deals and services come up, including Paramount+ which will be coming to the UK later this year.

Best Streaming Deals Today

Top Deal Today StarzPlay: £1.99 a month

StarzPlay has hundreds of movies, TV shows and Starz Originals, like Outlander, Blindspotting and American Gods. Normally priced at £4.99, StarzPlay has a special offer where you can get full access to the platform for just £1.99 a month for 6 months. This deal is for a limited time only so you’ll have to be quick to get this low price.

Acorn TV: £4.99 a month

Acorn TV is an American subscription service that streams popular British TV shows, including comedies, mysteries and dramas. On Acorn TV, you can find classic British TV shows like Foyle’s War, Agatha Raisin and The Good Karma Hospital, plus exclusive premieres. Acorn TV comes with a free 30 day trial and you can either pay monthly at £4.99 or £49.99 for an annual subscription.

Amazon Prime: £7.99 a month

Amazon Prime is a subscription service which offers Amazon customers quick deliveries, grocery shopping services, e-books, gaming, music and video. When you sign up to Amazon Prime, you get access to all of that, plus Prime Video which has tons of films, TV shows and documentaries. Prime also has Amazon Originals including The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Grand Tour. Subscribers can also buy and rent films from Amazon, including the latest cinema releases.

Apple TV+: £4.99 a month

Another popular streaming service is Apple TV+. Apple TV+ has hundreds of shows and films available, including Apple Originals like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and Schimgadoon! Apple TV+ comes with a 7 day free trial before you pay £4.99 a month. If you buy an Apple device, Apple TV+ is free for 3 months.

BFI Player: £4.99 a month

BFI Player is a video on-demand service from the British Film Institute which streams acclaimed, landmark and archive films. This platform is available on subscription or by rental and many archival films are free. BFI Player also comes with a free 14 day trial before you start paying £4.99 a month.

BritBox: £5.99 a month

Another British-focused programming service is BritBox. Founded by the BBC and ITV, BritBox has hundreds of British TV boxsets, including reality shows and old classics like The Only Way Is Essex, Broadchurch and Only Fools and Horses. You can also find BritBox Originals like Spitting Image and Lambs of God. BritBox comes with a 7 day free trial before a monthly payment of £5.99.

Disney+: £7.99 a month

Disney+ is one of the most popular streaming services with hundreds of films, TV shows and documentaries available. On Disney+, you can find content from Disney, Marvel, National Geographic and Star. Disney+ is also a great place for theatre fans with the Hamilton stage recording and the latest version of West Side Story. New Disney films are also premiered and available on Disney+.

Hayu: £4.99 a month

If you’re a reality fan, Hayu is the streaming service for all your reality TV needs. Many shows are available but the great thing about Hayu is that you can watch shows on the same day that they premiere in the US. TV series available include the Real Housewives franchise, Below Deck and Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Hayu has a 7 day free trial and you can either pay monthly (£4.99), for 6 months (£23.99) and 12 months (£43.99).

MUBI: £9.99 a month

MUBI is a top streaming service for film lovers, with new handpicked films available every day. MUBI showcases new directors, independent films and cult classics, so there’s something for everyone. This streaming platform offers a 7 day free trial before you pay £9.99 or £14.99 with MUBI GO which offers cinema tickets to subscribers every week.

Netflix: £6.99 a month

Of course, we couldn’t have a roundup of the best streaming services without Netflix. Easily the most popular streaming service of all time, Netflix has tons of films, shows, documentaries and Netflix Originals, like Stranger Things, The Crown and Bridgerton. The very basic Netflix plan is £6.99, the Standard is £10.99 and Premium is £15.99. The bigger subscription costs cover HD viewing and the number of screens that can watch at the same time.

NOW TV: £9.99 a month

NOW TV has many subscription types to choose from, including entertainment, cinema, sports and combinations of all three. £9.99 covers a Cinema only membership or an Entertainment package. Hayu is also available to add on to your NOW TV subscription at £4.99 a month and there’s a 7 day free trial on all packages. The great thing about NOW TV is it unlocks streaming services that you can’t get in the UK like Peacock.