Paramount Plus is here to challenge Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video

Paramount Plus is finally available in the UK! The new streaming service is said to feature over 8,000 hours of content spanning the latest movies and TV shows.

Set to challenge the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and what feels like an endless number of streaming platforms out there, Paramount Plus first launched in the US over a year ago – meaning there is already plenty of top content ready for your viewing pleasure.

Paramount Plus costs $9.99 / £6.99 per month or $99.99 / £69.90 per year with a free seven-day trial available. Sky Cinema customers will also gain access to Paramount Plus for no additional cost, so that's a win-win if you already subscribe. Of course, the big decision is what to watch first and whether the top content is worth the money. So here are a few of the top picks for where to start first.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

A video game movie done right? Say it ain't so. Well, yes. Both 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog and 2022's direct sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are relatively good. They're not like Shawshank Redemption good but for video game movies, they are surprisingly fun taking the source material and doing a decent job of providing interesting twists while sporting colourful visuals. The sequel especially builds upon everything the original did so well, alongside introducing Sonic's friends, Tails and Knuckles. Fun for all the family.

The Lost City

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Blockbuster comedy films are not as common as they once were; thankfully, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are here to change that with The Lost City. Kidnapped by a crazed billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), a romance novelist and her cover model must uncover an ancient city... something neither of which are prepared for. Directed by the Nee brothers, this unexpected smash hit at the box office is now one of the biggest movies on Paramount Plus. A big part of it was no doubt down to Brad Pitt's wonderful long-haired cameo.

Yellowstone

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

I was tempted to suggest the Halo TV series one of Paramount Plus's biggest shows, however, I'd much rather recommend neo-Western drama, Yellowstone. Starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, whose family owns the largest contiguous ranch in the US, the series follows the trials and tribulations of bordering a national park, an Indian Reservation and developers. Netflix has Stranger Things , Amazon has The Boys , Disney Plus has Obi-Wan Kenobi , Apple TV has Severance and Paramount has Yellowstone.

Paramount Plus is available for $9.99 / £6.99 per month or $99.99 / £69.90 per year. Will you be picking up a subscription?