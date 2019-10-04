The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals for October 2019

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is among the most desirable phones from last couple of years, and it is retailing today in 2019 at an amazingly deal-tastic price point that makes it cheaper than ever before.

Seriously, there are some absolutely stonking Galaxy S8 deals on the market today and, because here at T3 we like to see people using quality smartphones, we've gone and rounded up the absolute best S8 deals available today. It's as if Black Friday has landed early!

We really liked the Samsung Galaxy S8 on review and, despite it since being replaced by the newer and a little better Samsung Galaxy S9, and then the even newer and even better Samsung Galaxy S10, it sat in our prestigious best smartphones buying guide for an entire year, which is testament to its quality and power.

On review, we praised the S8's "brilliant display", "blazing fast performance", and full-fat feature set, concluding that "it's an incredible smartphone." And that incredible quality and power is now available through some quite astounding deals, too.

Check out the best S8 deals now below: