If you’re looking for the best Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order deals, you’ve come to the right place.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event happened on the 9th February, announcing the Galaxy S22 phone range, featuring the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

One of the biggest launches so far in 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is likely to be a popular purchase when it's officially on sale on the 25th February. If you’re interested in all the specs and features as well as our impressions of the new handset, check out our Samsung Galaxy S22 review .

If you want to make sure you’re one of the first people to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S22, then you can place a pre-order with any of the following retailers.

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S22 cost?

From Wednesday 9th February, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 starting from £649 in the UK, $799 in the US and AU$1,249 in Australia.

Mobile phone carriers have got some great pre-order deals available right now, where you can get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and 12 months of Disney+ from most retailers.

Other retailers are also offering top cashback deals or money off your contract when you trade in your old Samsung devices. A personal favourite from Three sees the first 6 months of your S22 contract at half price.

See some of the best pre-order deals below.

Samsung Galaxy S22: £21.37 per month at Samsung

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 from just £21.37 a month. Samsung customers can get an instant discount of up to £400 off when you pre order now and trade in your current device. Free Galaxy Buds Pro are also included.

Samsung Galaxy S22: £30 per month at Three

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 from £30 a month. This 24 month contract comes with unlimited data, minutes and texts and the first 6 months of your contract is half price. Free Galaxy Buds Pro and a 12 month Disney+ subscription is also included.

Samsung Galaxy S22: £31 per month at Sky Mobile

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 from just £31 a month. Sky is offering 128GB capacity on a 24 months contract. Not only that, but all S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra pre-orders have no upfront fees. Customers can upgrade to 50GB for £46 a month, saving customers £360.

Samsung Galaxy S22: £33 per month at Virgin

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 from just £33 a month. Like Sky, Virgin has no upfront costs on S22 devices and you can get free Galaxy Buds Pro and a 12 month Disney+ subscription. If you trade in your old device, you can also get £100 cashback.

Samsung Galaxy S22: £33.99 per month at Carphone Warehouse

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 from just £33.99 a month. This pre-order deal comes with 25GB data and you can claim a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and a 12 month Disney+ subscription.

Samsung Galaxy S22: £33.99 per month at iD Mobiles

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 from just £33.99 a month. iD Mobiles have great pay monthly contract prices on the S22. Free Galaxy Buds Pro and a 12 month Disney+ subscription is also included.

Samsung Galaxy S22: £42 per month at Vodafone

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 from just £42 a month. If you trade in an eligible phone, you can get your Samsung Galaxy S22 contract for just £24. The Vodafone phone plan also gives customers a total care warranty and battery refresh throughout your contract.

Samsung Galaxy S22: £46.50 per month at O2

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 from just £46.50 a month. This is the top pick from O2 and comes with 50GB data, 3 months free airtime, unlimited minutes and texts, plus you can save on your monthly bill if you trade in an old Samsung phone.