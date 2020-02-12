Best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals: SIM free and contract deals

Here we're rounding up the very best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals on the market. The Samsung Galaxy S20 range of phones has now been officially unveiled at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 and, as such, retailers have dropped their selection of launch offers. We have the best SIM free and contract pre-order S20 deals right here.

Excitingly, for anyone who has been holding out to upgrade to one of the new S20 phones, which are the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, Samsung itself is even getting in on the hot deals action, offering an official pre-order deal on any new S20 purchase during the range's launch period. The official pre-order period for the S20 range is February 11th to March 8th.

For the best SIM free and on-contract Samsung Galaxy S20 deals currently available, then read on. If you know what network or retailer you want to order from already, though, then simply click the relevant link below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals: official pre-order offers

For anyone in Europe interested in the S20 range, then if you pre-order the S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra between February 11 and March 8, 2020, then your phone will come with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds. The Buds+ are a new model of Samsung's Galaxy Buds and have a price of €170 when bought separately.

Samsung ran this same promotion last year with the Samsung Galaxy S10 range, bundling in the original version of the Galaxy Buds, so it makes perfect sense that they would offer its Apple Airpods rival again with its flagship range.

You can pre-order any of the S20 phones right now on the official Samsung Store.

Samsung Galaxy S10 prices are plummeting!

The one thing the S20 launch is definitely doing right now is causing prices on the entire S10 range to absolutely crash through the floor. We monitor smartphone prices week in and week out at T3, and the fall-off over the past month has been pretty spectacular.

From the entry-level, but T3 Award-winning, Samsung Galaxy S10e, through the five-star rated Samsung Galaxy S10 and T3 Award-winning Samsung Galaxy S10+, and right through to the powerhouse Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, this entire range of premium phones can now be snapped up for incredibly attractive prices.

For many we feel that, actually, the smart phone upgrade right now could very well be from the super S10 range, rather than the S20 range, so be sure to check out the best deals going today.

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals: SIM-free pricing

Prices for the Samsung Galaxy S20 SIM free have now arrived and they have been confirmed as £799 for the S20 4G, £899 for the S20 5G, £999 for the S20+ 5G and £1199 for the S20 Ultra 5G.

We would expect these prices to hold fast for the first two months on sale, before then falling by £50 and then £100 increments. A summer deal on the S20 5G for £749 looks likely, which would be a £100 saving on the launch price.

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals: best contract deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 | O2 | £49 upfront | 90GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49 per month | Available now at O2

This S20 deal from O2 just manages to keep the monthly cost below fifty notes, with 90GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts delivered for £49. The upfront cost is £49, too, which is very affordable. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 | EE | £69 upfront | 125GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48 per month | Available now at EE

EE delivers a huge 125GB of data each month, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, for £48 per month in this S20 deal. The upfront cost is £69, which isn't the cheapest of the deals on offer. This deal also comes with six months of Apple Music included. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 | Three | £0 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £51 per month | Available now at Three

Three are big-data specialists, which is why this launch with SIM plan deal slots 100GB of data in the S20 each month. Unlimited minutes and texts are par for the course, but a free upfront cost certainly isn't. The monthly cost, at £51, isn't cheap, but we don't think it is prohibitively so. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals: what to look out for

Lastly, S20 deal hunters should make sure that they familiarise themselves with the entire S20 range before pulling the trigger on an upgrade, as the deals we're expecting to see could be very enticicing, and if you're not careful you could end up with the unideal device for you.

All phones in the range support 5G, for example, however the S20 also comes in a 4G only model, so if you were thinking of upgrading to that phone then you should very much determine which model would be best for you. If you live in the countryside, where 5G coverage won't be available for years, then why spend more on the 5G version?

Next, take a look at the sizes of screens each phone comes with, as they stretch from quite big to ginormous. The S20 Ultra, for example, is reported as coming with a 6.9-inch screen, which is Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ huge. The S20, on the other hand, is reported as coming with a 6.3-inch screen, and the S20+ a 6.7-inch. The bigger screen phones cost more, so if you have small hands, prefer small phones, or tend to carry your phone in your pocket, then maybe the larger handsets aren't a good fit?

As anyone who takes a look at the back of an S20 handset can see, each device in the range has a very pronounced rear camera array. From what we can see this array looks like it will need protecting with a quality S20 case, as otherwise we can envisage plenty of scrapes, nics and scratches coming from simply placing it down on hard surfaces. As such, we advise you to factor in a new case into your S20 purchasing decision.

Lastly, if you are thinking of picking up a phone in the S20 range SIM free, then you'll need a quality SIM plan to partner it with. Below you can find the very best SIM only deals available.