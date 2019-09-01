Push-pull, two-day workouts are a better way to lose weight and get ripped. Here's how…

The classic way to set up your bodybuilding routine is to work different muscle groups each day, so you have a back day, a leg day (yes, please), a chest and arms day, a shoulder day and an abs day. This is all well and using the classic method is not a bad approach at all; but as you can tell, you'd have to hit the gym 5-6 days a week to work all your muscles.

A better and more time-efficient way to work out is to follow a push-pull routine. With it, you'll have a day when you'll use the muscles that you use for pushing (pecs, triceps, etc.) and another day where you'll use your pulling muscles (lats, biceps, etc.). This way, you can guarantee that each muscle group is worked on and all is given adequate amount of rest, too.

The below is a two-day plan that will work pretty much all the muscles in your body. On push day, you'll work your quads, glutes, pecs, triceps and abs and on pull day, you'll exercise your traps, lats, erectors, lower back, biceps, deltoids and abs. Don't worry about working your abs on both days, they are pretty high load-bearing muscles and can be worked almost every day.

This routine can be performed in the gym and in your own home gym too. If the exercise is not suitable for a home gym setting, we'll offer an alternative that is. We assume that you have at least the following equipment in your home gym: a pair of dumbbells and a weight bench. Ideally you'd also want to have a barbell, an ab roller, a pull up bar and a resistance band as well.

What are the benefits of doing a push-pull training?

As mentioned above, the main benefit of the push-pull training is its adaptability and time-effectiveness. The below two-day push-pull routine can be broken down to four days by literally dividing the exercises between four days as opposed to two.

Doing push-pull also simplifies training. You can swap exercises out for others as long as you keep the push-pull balance. This also means you won't tire your muscles out too quickly either, because on the push day, the 'pull' muscles are resting and the other way around on pull days.

Following a push-pull workout plan is especially beneficial for beginners. It's easier to remember the division between pushing and pulling movements than knowing the difference between obliques, delts, quads and so forth. If ever in doubt in which category certain exercises belong to, just think through whether you are pulling or pushing the weight as you perform the exercise. Also, the name of the exercises often help too: pullup and lat pulldown are obviously pull exercises and bench press and press up are push.

Let's talk about protein and rest

You can work out day and night and not see any changes if you don't give your body enough rest and nutrients. Nothing can replace a good night sleep and some good quality protein when it comes to gains.

Although you work your muscles in the gym, they don't grow in the gym, they grow when you sleep after you had your workout. When you work your muscles, you tear the muscle tissue which then needs to be repaired, and your body uses protein to repair them.

If you are actively working out, you'll need around 2-2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of bodymass per day. Not only that, but because your body doesn't have protein reserves (unlike carb and fat reserves), you'll have to supply it with protein regularly. It's no good to take half the amount of protein in the morning and the other half before bed, you want to space out your intake throughout the day.

Take some creatine too, that'll help you feel more energetic during your workout.

Two day push-pull routine

There are eight exercises for each day and you would like to do 3-4 sets of 8-12 reps each, meaning you will spend roughly an hour exercising. Rest around 60 seconds between sets and perform each rep concentrating on the muscles you would like to work out.

Always warm up before you start working with heavy weights. Fast track to injury is to just jump in and do sets with the highest amounts of weights you can lift. Do at least 5 minutes of cardio before the exercise to get your heart rate up a bit too.

Also, when doing the large compound movements (e.g. deadlifts, squats), you would like to do a set or two with less weights before.

If you can, get a training buddy to help you out during your sessions. Not only it's safer to have someone around, it is also more motivating to work out with someone.

Make sure you drink plenty of water during your workouts as well.

Day 1 – Push

Squats (home gym alternative – thrusters or goblet squats): this exercise will work your glutes, quads, erectors, core, traps and deltoids. At home, you can do thrusters (which will also work your shoulders) or goblet squats, using a dumbbell or a kettlebell.

Bench press (flat bench): do it with either a barbell or a pair of dumbbells. Engage your core before you lift the weight off the rack.

Triceps dips: do bodyweight dips if it's too hard and you can or if you are in the gym, you can also use the assisted dip machine. At home, if you find bodyweight dips too hard, you can do dips on the floor using press up bars.

Incline bench press: can also be performed with a barbell or a pair of dumbbells. Don't sit the bench up too much because then you'll work your shoulders more than your pecs.

Narrow grip E-Z bar skullcrushers: You can do this with a pair of dumbbells too (use hammer grip). Elbows are pointing up and not outwards as you extend your arms.

Chest flyers (home gym alternative – dumbbell flyers): You can do this on the pec fly machine (sat down) or even on a cable machine (stood up). If you are using dumbbells, lay down on the bench like how you would if you did a bench press and lower your extended arms to the sides. Don't drop them too low and sprain your shoulder.

Overhead press: this is the best exercise to work your delts on push day. Use barbells or dumbbells.

Ab rollouts: if there isn't at ab roller anywhere in the gym, you can use a barbell to perform ab rollouts. At home, definitely use a more compact ab roller.

Day 2 – Pull

Pullup (home gym alternative – one-arm dumbbell row): If you find bodyweight pullups too challenging, you can use the assisted pullup machine in the gym. At home, try doing one arm dumbbell rows, those will work your lats and biceps too.

Deadlift: The boss of all exercises, the deadlift works most of the muscles in your body. Be very careful with it, though, and always warm up with smaller weights.

Lat pulldown (home gym alternative – lat band pull down): Perform lat pulldowns slowly, concentrating on activating your lats both during the positive and the negative movement.

Bent over row: Use an underhand grip on either a barbell or a pair of dumbbells and pull towards your abs, not your chest. Bend your legs slightly and have them shoulder width apart.

Regular grip E-Z bar curl: you can do this either stood up or on a curl bench in the gym. If you do the former, try not to swing too much by activating your core.

Alternating dumbbell hammer curl: This is done stood up, legs a little bit apart. As above, engage your core as you curl so you don't swing too much.

Bent-over dumbbell rear delt raise: Perform rear dealt raises with your palms facing down as you lift your arms sideways. You can also do chest supported rear delt raises or reverse flyers on the pec fly machine.

Arm supported roman chair leg raises (home gym alternative criss-cross flutter kicks): If your hamstrings are tight or you find it difficult to do all the reps/sets with your legs straight, you can always bend your legs. At home, do flutter kicks or V situps instead.