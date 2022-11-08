Best PS5 Black Friday games deals: PlayStation 5 games on sale

You've got the hardware, so this post is only about the best PS5 games deals during the Black Friday sales

Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

With Black Friday deals already upon us, err, way ahead of actual Black Friday (officially that's on the 25 November), there are already stacks of deals already out there –  especially when it comes to buying PS5 games. 

That's why I'm compiling this page: this is for PlayStation 5 games deals only during the Black Friday period. You've already got the console (if not, here's our PS5 restock tracker), you're happy with your accessories (if not, check out T3's Best PS5 Black Friday deals live blog), you just want the best PS5 games to play. I get it.

What I've found particularly refreshing is that these PS5 games aren't faux deals. They're genuine less-cash-than-usual discounts on some of the very best PlayStation 5 titles out there. And I won't busy this list with anything that's less than stellar either, so let's get to it...

Horizon Forbidden West:  was £69.99 (opens in new tab)

Horizon Forbidden West: was £69.99, now £36.53 at Amazon (save £33) (opens in new tab)

One of the best PS5 exclusives going – and a game I've loved playing for many dozens of hours (ok, more than a hundred now!). With a price that's pretty much half price for the PS5 version proper I think this is an absolute must-buy game.


View Deal (opens in new tab)
Deathloop (PS5):  was £69.99 (opens in new tab)

Deathloop (PS5): was £69.99, now £15.99 at Amazon (save £44) (opens in new tab)

I had to do a double-take when I first saw this price tag. One of the best new-gen titles to launch in the last year, Deathloop's infectious gameplay is a must-have for such a low price. Just £16, that's borderline insane. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (PS5):  was £69.99 (opens in new tab)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (PS5): was £69.99, now £58 at Amazon (save £12) (opens in new tab)

It's the brand new COD and it's already massively popular – which usually means the price will stick to RRP. Not so on Amazon, however, as there's a neat £11.99 off Modern Warfare II. Wait another three months and it'll be less, no doubt, but if you're hungry for COD then this is a good front-of-the-line deal.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales:  was £69.99 (opens in new tab)

Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales: was £69.99, now £36.85 at Amazon (save £32) (opens in new tab)

When the PS5 first launched this was its top-tier title. Even now I still dabble in playing as the open-world is just so fun, as is the combat. And seeing as the price is almost half that compared to at launch, this is a great PS5 title not to be missed. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Elden Ring (PS5):  was £69.99 (opens in new tab)

Elden Ring (PS5): was £69.99, now £48 at Base (save £21) (opens in new tab)

When this dropped in February this year people lost their marbles. Elden Ring became an instant classic, especially if you're into ultra-hard games that might make you want to throw your DualSense controller at the wall. And if you're not sure then, well, here's a discount to tempt you...

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Stray (PS5):  was £34.99 (opens in new tab)

Stray (PS5): was £34.99, now £29.95 at Amazon (save £5) (opens in new tab)

Meow! In Stray you play as a rogue feline, and while it's an indie game through and through it's been raucously received by fans and, um, cats alike (no, really). Less pricey than your typical A-list title, this little bit of magic is well worth a pop on PS5.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
TOPICS
Deals Gaming
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸