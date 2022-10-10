Prime Early Access Sale: 10 Amazon devices to buy for less

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Prime Early Access sale (opens in new tab) kicks off this week! Over the next two days (11th-12th October 2022), Amazon is running its second Prime Day sale of the year, giving Prime members a chance to shop early deals in preparation for the festive season.

A whole month ahead of Black Friday (opens in new tab), the Prime Early Access sale is full of low prices and cheap deals across a wide range of products, brands and departments. Unsurprisingly, the best prices we’ve seen from this latest Amazon event is on Amazon devices, including the Echo, Fire and Kindle collections.

Shop all Amazon device deals from the Prime Early Access sale (opens in new tab)

In the Prime Early Access sale, you can find record low prices on Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers and smart displays, Kindles and Fire tablets. But that’s not all – Amazon’s smart home products from Blink and Ring have also hit their cheapest ever prices, and Amazon subscriptions like Audible and Amazon Music Unlimited are heavily discounted, too.

To help you find the best prices from the Prime Early Access sale, here are the top 10 Amazon device & subscription deals to treat yourself to in advance of the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick: £39.99 , £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 38% off the Fire TV Stick remote with Alexa voice control. This HD streaming device easily plugs into your TV and the remote lets you search for your favourite apps and programmes with Alexa and all new preset buttons. There are thousands of apps available to stream from and Prime members get unlimited access to films and TV shows.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th generation): £49.99 , £19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the Echo Dot (4th gen) for under £20 in this Prime Early Access deal. This better than half price deal helps you save £30 on this popular smart speaker. Available in Charcoal and Glacier White.

(opens in new tab) Echo Studio: 189.99 , £139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Echo Studio is Amazon’s newest and best sounding speaker, with 5 powerful speakers and Dolby Atmos technology. It adapts to any room automatically and acts as a built-in smart home hub that’s compatible with Zigbee devices and Alexa voice control.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 8 (2nd generation): £119.99 , £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Echo Show 8 (2nd generation, 2021 release) is now under £70 at Amazon. It has a wide 8-inch touchscreen and is packed full of smart features to make your life easier and keep you connected to friends and family.

(opens in new tab) Fire HD 10 Tablet: £149.99 , £89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 on the Fire HD 10 Tablet at Amazon. This superfast responsive tablet is bigger, better and faster than its other generations and packed full of helpful features. It's easy to travel with and can make voice or video calls.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite: £129.99 , £94.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Kindle Paperwhite is now just £94.99 at Amazon, saving you £35. This e-reader is purpose-built for reading and has a 6.8-inch display, 8GB storage and 10 weeks of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell: £89.99 , £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Regarded as the best video doorbell (opens in new tab), the Ring Video Doorbell is now 33% off at Amazon, saving shoppers £30 in this Prime Early Access deal. This wireless security doorbell is easy to install, has two-way talk, HD video and comes with a free 30-day trial of the Ring Protect Plan.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor: £89.99 , £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 on the Blink Outdoor smart security camera. This wireless battery-powered security camera monitors the outside of your home and alerts you via the Blink Home Monitor app. It’s weather-resistant, works with Alexa and can be used in conjunction with other Amazon devices.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Music Unlimited: Free for 3 months (opens in new tab)

For both Prime and non-Prime members, you can get Amazon Music Unlimited for free for 3 months in this Prime Early Access deal. Amazon Music Unlimited has access to millions of songs, playlists and podcasts, and you can skip and control your music hands-free with Alexa voice control.