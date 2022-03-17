Best Nespresso coffee machine deals for March 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for a good coffee machine, you can’t go wrong with Nespresso. Nespresso designs and manufactures espresso and coffee machines, primarily using coffee capsules or pods. Nespresso has some of the best coffee makers and the best pod coffee machines on the market, so you can’t go wrong with the Nespresso brand.

According to the British Coffee Association , the UK drinks approximately 98 million cups of coffee a day. Investing in a coffee machine is a great way to get barista-style coffee at home and it can help you save money on your monthly bills.

Think about it this way: If you buy a £2.50 cup of coffee everyday when you go into work, that adds up to £12 - £18 a week. Buying a coffee machine can definitely help keep those costs down and is a must-have for coffee lovers.

We’ve narrowed down the best deals on Nespresso coffee machines this month. This guide covers all Nespresso machines including Vertuo, Lattissima and Creatista models.

Nespresso Vertuo deals

(Image credit: Nespresso)

The Nespresso VertuoPlus is a clever pod coffee machine that makes coffee-house style drinks with just a click of a button. We rated it 5 stars in our Nespresso VertuoPlus review and remarked that it “takes capsule-based coffee making to a higher echelon”. The VertuoPlus uses one-touch brewing technology and capsule recognition technology which reads the barcode on each capsule and automatically adjusts to the right settings. The standard price for a VertuoPlus is £179 but it’s often discounted and has gone down to as low as £79 (plus free gifts are often thrown in).

You can also find the Nespresso VertuoPlus machine from other brands such as Krups, Magimix, Sage and De'Longhi and others. They are completely identical and serve the same function, but you'll see two brand names in the title, e.g. De'Longhi Nespresso VertuoPlus.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Another machine from the Vertuo line is the Vertuo Next. It’s the smallest and most versatile coffee machine which uses the latest Vertuo technology. Like the VertuoPlus, we also gave this coffee machine 5 stars in our Vertuo Next review . The Vertuo Next is typically around £169 and makes an array of delicious drinks. You can often find great discounts on this machine and the lowest the Vertuo Next has ever dropped to is £74 so keep an eye out for this.

You can also find the Nespresso Vertuo Next machine from other brands such as Krups, Magimix, Sage and De'Longhi and others. They are completely identical and serve the same function, but you'll see two brand names in the title, e.g. De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

The Nespresso Vertuo is the OG machine from the Vertuo collection. It’s a timeless retro machine that uses the Vertuo brewing system to make a range of coffee drinks. It’s important to remember that when you buy from the Vertuo line, you’ll need to buy the Vertuo pods rather than the original capsules. The price for the Nespresso Vertuo can be as high as £219 but it’s often discounted and is offered with great deals like free coffee pods and a free milk frother.

You can also find the Nespresso Vertuo machine from other brands such as Krups, Magimix, Sage and De'Longhi and others. They are completely identical and serve the same function, but you'll see two brand names in the title, e.g. De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo.

Original Nespresso deals – Pixie & Citiz

(Image credit: Nespresso )

The Nespresso Pixie is a top starter coffee machine, ideal for someone going off to university or if you have limited kitchen space. It’s a petite size with advanced features that makes two cup sizes. The Pixie is the most affordable coffee machine from Nespresso at £139 but as it's an older model, you can find some great deals on this model.

You can also find the Nespresso Pixie machine from other brands such as Krups, Magimix, Sage and De'Longhi and others. They are completely identical and serve the same function, but you'll see two brand names in the title, e.g. De'Longhi Nespresso Pixie.

The Nespresso Citiz has a modern and unique design that has a fast heat up system and 19-bars of pressure. Like the Pixie, it makes coffee for two different cup sizes and comes with a removable drip tray. Prices start at £159.99 on the Citiz coffee machine.

You can also find the Nespresso Citiz machine from other brands such as Krups, Magimix, Sage and De'Longhi and others. They are completely identical and serve the same function, but you'll see two brand names in the title, e.g. De'Longhi Nespresso Citiz.

Nespresso Lattissima deals

(Image credit: Nespresso)

The Nespresso Lattissima range has 3 machines, starting with the Lattissima One. The Lattissima One is the perfect coffee machine for people who love milky coffees. It has an automatic milk jug and 3 settings: Espresso, Lungo and Milk. The price of the Lattissima One is around £229 but does fluctuate, especially from retailers like Amazon and Currys.

You can also find the Nespresso Lattissima One machine from other brands such as Krups, Magimix, Sage and De'Longhi and others. They are completely identical and serve the same function, but you'll see two brand names in the title, e.g. De'Longhi Nespresso Lattissima One.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

The Gran Lattissima is the next one up in the Lattissima collection of Nespresso coffee machines. It has a 19 bar pressure, bigger milk frother and makes indulgent drinks, especially cappuccinos and latte macchiatos. This machine is a little pricey at £349 but will typically be discounted during busy sales seasons like Black Friday.

You can also find the Nespresso Gran Lattissima machine from other brands such as Krups, Magimix, Sage and De'Longhi and others. They are completely identical and serve the same function, but you'll see two brand names in the title, e.g. De'Longhi Nespresso Gran Lattissima.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Finally, the Lattissima Pro has all the same features as the One and Gran models but comes with an impressive touchscreen. The electronic controls has a self-explaining display, options menu and has 7 programmable buttons. Due to all of these technical features, it’s unsurprising that the Lattissima Pro is a little on the expensive side at £449.

You can also find the Nespresso Lattissima Pro machine from other brands such as Krups, Magimix, Sage and De'Longhi and others. They are completely identical and serve the same function, but you'll see two brand names in the title, e.g. De'Longhi Nespresso Lattissima Pro.

Nespresso Creatista deals

(Image credit: Nespresso )

The Creatista collection from Nespresso features 3 machines, including the Creatista Uno. The Creatista Uno is easily customisable with 3 milk temperature settings, 3 frothing texture levels and 19-bar pressure. In our Creatista Uno review , we commented that it has an impressive “ease of use and ability to turn out quality coffee with a frothy milk flourish”. Prices start at £349 on the Creatista Uno.

You can also find the Nespresso Creatista Uno machine from other brands such as Krups, Magimix, Sage and De'Longhi and others. They are completely identical and serve the same function, but you'll see two brand names in the title, e.g. De'Longhi Nespresso Creatista Uno.

(Image credit: Nespresso )

The Creatista Plus is a high-end pod machine that’s perfect for those who love to create coffee art. A step up from the Uno, it has 11 milk temperature settings, 8 frothing texture levels and multiple beverage options, from flat whites to ristrettos. The Creatista Plus has a stylish stainless steel design and starts at £479.

You can also find the Nespresso Creatista Plus machine from other brands such as Krups, Magimix, Sage and De'Longhi and others. They are completely identical and serve the same function, but you'll see two brand names in the title, e.g. De'Longhi Nespresso Creatista Plus.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

The most expensive Nespresso coffee machine is the Creatista Pro. It has loads of customisable recipes and brews your coffee and heats the milk at the same time. In our Creatista Pro review , we liked the premium feel of the machine and the drinks it makes. This high-end coffee machine is £679, so you’ll want to save out for one of these or keep an eye out for some great deals.

You can also find the Nespresso Creatista Pro machine from other brands such as Krups, Magimix, Sage and De'Longhi and others. They are completely identical and serve the same function, but you'll see two brand names in the title, e.g. De'Longhi Nespresso Creatista Pro.

… And don't forget Nespresso pods