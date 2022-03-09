Calling all iPhone lovers! The Apple Peek Performance event happened on the 8th March 2022, and we anticipated some big releases. The main product announcements from the event were the new iPad Air, Mac Studio, Studio Display, new iPhone 13 colours and the new iPhone SE 2022 (3rd generation).

The iPhone SE 2022 has the same design as the original SE but comes with an A15 processor, 5G capabilities and tougher glass at a lower price. Pre-orders are open on Friday 11th March and are officially released on Friday 18th March, so you have plenty of time to get your orders in.

Whether you’re a pay monthly fan or a one-off fee person, we’ve found the best suppliers and retailers that are sure to have great prices on the iPhone SE 2022. At T3, we’re always on the lookout for the best deals so we’ll update this page with specific deals when they become available.

Where to pre-order the iPhone SE 2022

How much does the iPhone SE 2022 cost?

(Image credit: Apple)

From Friday 11th March, you can pre-order the iPhone SE 2022 starting from £419 in the UK, $429 in the US and AU$719 in Australia. This price is a one-off cost that will get you the handset and you’ll have to organise monthly contracts or SIMs separately.

Many mobile phone carriers are promising great pay monthly and SIM contracts on the iPhone SE 2022, but you’ll have to wait until the 11th for more specific prices.

Similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order deals, we imagine that Apple and other retailers might throw in a few freebies so keep an eye out for this.

The best iPhone SE 2022 pre-order deals today

If you’re looking to save a bit of money but are interested in the iPhone SE 2022, you can get the previous generation which has been heavily discounted at top retailers, like Sky and Three. Check out the best iPhone SE deals for more.