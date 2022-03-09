Best iPhone SE 2022 cases for strong & stylish phone protection

On the 8th March, the Apple Peek Performance event officially announced its new product releases, including the iPad Air, Mac Studio and iPhone SE 2022 handset.

The iPhone SE 2022 (3rd generation) is the cheapest iPhone model on the market today. It’s the same size as the iPhone SE (2020) but has an Apple A15 chip for faster speeds and better battery life. The camera has also vastly improved, the glass is tougher and it comes with 5G connectivity.

The best iPhone SE 2022 pre-order deals are set to kick off on the 11th March before the official release on the 18th March. While you wait for your new iPhone to arrive, it’s the right time to start looking for a phone case that will protect your phone and look good at the same time.

To help narrow down your choices, we’ve found the best phone case manufacturers and the best iPhone SE 2022 cases available today or for pre-order.

Where to find the best iPhone SE 2022 cases

Will my iPhone SE (2020) case fit the iPhone SE 3 (2022)?

As the iPhone SE (2020) and the iPhone SE 2022 are the same size, you can use the same case if you already have the previous model or you can buy an iPhone SE (2020) case. The iPhone SE 2022 will also fit into iPhone 8 cases too. Both the 2020 and 2022 versions are being sold under the same category at most retailers so you can easily find the best case for you.

However, if you haven’t got an old iPhone SE or iPhone 8, read on to find the best case designs for the iPhone SE 2022.

What is the best design for an iPhone SE 2022 case?

(Image credit: Apple )

Depending on what style and material you want (and how clumsy you are!), there are many phone case options on the market. Apple has many phone case styles but it’s regularly pushing and promoting its silicone cases. Silicone cases feel nice, fit snugly on your phone without adding any bulk and protect the corners, buttons and outlets.

If you’re not a silicone fan, you can find loads of phone case options from retailers who use different materials, including leather, plastic and even bamboo. Make sure to look out for shock absorption if you drop your phone easily, screen protectors if your phone is always on display and wallet cases if you like to keep your phone and cards in one place. There are also plenty of colour and design options, including glitter, neon and doodles so you can cater your phone case to your personal style.

The best iPhone SE 2022 cases available today

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple iPhone SE Silicone Case Apple approved phone case Reasons to buy + Specifically designed by Apple to compliment the SE + Scratch and drop resistant + Multiple colour options Reasons to avoid - Plain in comparison to other styles Today's Best Deals View at O2 Mobiles View at very.co.uk View at Apple UK

It’s always a good idea to take a look at the accessories from the company who made the phone, as they know best what kind of protection the phone needs. The Apple iPhone SE Silicone Case is designed to compliment the iPhone SE 2022 and fits snugly over the volume, side buttons and corners of your device. It’s been thoroughly tested and is built to protect against scratches and drops, all without adding any bulk.

The silicone material has a nice feel to it and is available in Abyss Blue, Chalk Pink, Midnight and Red colours. It’s a super simple case and the silicone design is completely plain so we recommend you look elsewhere if you want a more exciting look.

(Image credit: Snakehive)

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Premium hand stitched vintage leather folio Reasons to buy + Top-grain nubuck leather + Multifunctional + Can be personalised Reasons to avoid - Leather can mark easily

The Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet is a premium hand stitched leather wallet folio, ideal for those who like to keep their phone and cards in the same place. This case is super stylish and available in navy, plum, teal, black and chestnut brown colours. It can be personalised with up to three initials so you can make the case completely your own.

The leather is ethically sourced and sanded to give a soft suede look and feel. The leather can take on marks a little easily but that doesn’t take away from its colour or design. The main attraction to this case is the amount of storage and function you get out of it. There are multiple card slots inside, a stand function for hands-free viewing and a sturdy magnetic clasp to keep everything together.

(Image credit: Zagg)

Gear4 Battersea Ultimate impact protection Reasons to buy + 16ft of drop protection + Extra D30 reinforced backplate and frame + Strong yet slim design Reasons to avoid - On the more expensive side

If you drop your phone a lot, you need a case that offers a great amount of protection. Enter the Gear4 Battersea . The Gear4 Battersea has ultimate impact protection and uses D30 material which is used by professional athletes and military personnel so you know your case has been tested by the best.

The material is soft and has a textured surface for extra grip. Despite it’s tough and strong materials, the Gear4 Battersea is extremely slim and lightweight so you don’t have to worry about too much bulk. This case is also wireless charging compatible. While it might be a little pricier than other competitors, you’re getting what you paid for in terms of protection.

(Image credit: Mous)

Mous Limitless 2.0 AiroShock technology for serious protection Reasons to buy + AiroShock & AutoAlign technology + Strong impact protection + Minimal bulk Reasons to avoid - High price range compared to others

The Mous Limitless 2.0 is extremely impressive with its use of AiroShock and AutoAlign technology. With AiroShock, this phone case provides serious impact protection and AutoAlign means it can connect to multiple magnetic accessories. This is handy in terms of connecting to mounts and stands but you will have to buy other Mous accessories to really get the most out of this feature.

The Limitless 2.0 is ultra sleek, slim and doesn’t add too much bulk. It’s available in bamboo, aramid fibre, black leather and walnut. The Mous Limitless 4.0 is also available for the iPhone SE 2022 model but it won’t be out until May, so you’ll need to head to the Mous website to pre-order.

(Image credit: Olixar)

Olixar Carbon Fibre Strong yet flexible material Reasons to buy + Carbon fibre non-slip design + Flexible TPU body + Thin and lightweight Reasons to avoid - Not the most exciting to look at

Another top quality protective phone case is the Olixar Carbon Fibre case . It has a flexible TPU body that protects your phone from any bumps or scratches. The carbon fibre print has a textured pattern and is non-slip so you shouldn’t find it too hard to hold on to!

The Carbon Fibre case from Olixar has fluid press buttons that hug them nicely for protection but doesn’t interfere with their use. It also offers easy access to any ports or connectors. It’s not the most exciting to look at but it’s well priced and protects your phone well.

(Image credit: Spigen)

Spigen Tough Armour Top protection with multiple layers Reasons to buy + Dual layer design + Air cushion technology + Super slim Reasons to avoid - Limited colour options Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Spigen Tough Armour has a dual layered design that’s made out of TPU and polycarbonate. All put together, the materials make this phone case super durable and built to sustain and eliminate drops and scratches. The air cushion technology means it fits well to the phone and in particular, hugs the corners to prevent any chipping.

It has a super slim design and a built-in kickstand for hands-free watching. If you’re looking for a strong yet simple design in a phone case, this is a great option as it prioritises function over style. It could look a bit more impressive but it lets its protection do the talking.

(Image credit: Otterbox)

Otterbox + Pop Symmetry Series Protective case with built-in PopSockets grip Reasons to buy + Good drop protection + Tough smooth material + Built-in PopGrip Reasons to avoid - On the pricier end of the spectrum

Finally, the Otterbox + Pop Symmetry phone case is a fun and colourful design that’s made out of synthetic rubber and polycarbonate. It has good drop protection and is a smooth ultra slim design for easy carrying and slipping in and out of your pockets.

In collaboration with PopSockets, this phone case features a built-in PopGrip that snaps out and lets you easily grip your phone and take better pictures and videos. You can also swap out the socket to change up your style. This case is a great mix of style and substance and while it’s slightly pricey, you are paying for a fun collaboration.