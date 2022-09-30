Best Google Pixel Buds deals for September 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best Google Pixel Buds deals take this popular line of wireless earbuds down to impressively cheap prices, all year round. Whether you’re a A-Series or Pro fan, this guide has the latest discounts on the Google Pixel Buds series from a selection of retailers and stores.

The first generation of the Google Pixel Buds launched in 2017 before the second generation followed in 2020, both of which have since been discontinued. The Google Pixel Buds available today are the Google Pixel Buds A-Series, released in 2021 and the Google Pixel Buds Pro, which launched in 2022.

The latest line of Google Pixel Buds are some of the best wireless earbuds (opens in new tab) on the market. Compared to its competitors, they’re keenly priced and come packed full of Google features, like Google Assistant. The improved design makes them snug and comfortable in the ears and have a cute shape that features the Google ‘G’ logo.

Keep reading for the best deals on the Google Pixel Buds series.

Google Pixel Buds Pro deals

(Image credit: Google)

The latest Google Pixel Buds addition are the Google Pixel Buds Pro (opens in new tab). Just like most Google products, the Google Pixel Buds Pro comes with Google Assistant, so you can easily make calls, control your music and ask for directions completely hands-free.

We tried the Google Pixel Buds Pro (opens in new tab) and enjoyed their crisp clear sound, and the improved petite size which make for a comfortable and secure fit. These impressive wireless earbuds use active noise cancellation and Silent Seal that adapts to your ears and blocks out any unwanted noise. Available in charcoal, fog, coral and lemongrass colours, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are £179.

For Black Friday, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are at their lowest ever price at Amazon for just £149. While this isn’t a huge discount, these earbuds only launched this year so any money off is something to take advantage of. We’ve listed all the information below and for more cheap prices, check out the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds Pro: was £179.99, now £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30.99 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro at Amazon. These wireless earbuds from Google use active noise cancelling technology and Silent Seal for an uninterrupted seamless audio experience.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series deals

(Image credit: Google)