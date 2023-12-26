Google Pixel 8 Pro cases: 5 awesome options to protect your Android champion

The Pixel 8 Pro is a great phone – so don't let any harm come to it

Google Pixel 8 Pro
There are official case options for the Pixel 8 Pro
(Image credit: Google)
By David Nield
Even owners of Samsung and Apple handsets would have to admit that the Google Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best phones around at the moment (arguably the best Android phone). Besides all the AI smarts Google has built into it, the handset comes with a super-quick Tensor G3 processor, 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, and a powerful triple-lens camera around the back.

That's a lot of smartphone for your money, and it'll cost you a lot of money to get hold of one, as well. Pricing for the Google Pixel 8 Pro starts at a not insignificant £999 / $999 / AU$1699, and that's if you settle for the 128GB model. It's quite an investment, and so you want to make sure your Pixel 8 Pro is well protected while you're out and about.

And this is why you need one of the best Google Pixel 8 Pro cases – these cases will protect your smartphone against drops and knocks, and will often add a touch of extra style as well. If you're in the market for such a case, we've picked out five superb options that we fully recommend below, covering a variety of designs and price points.

Caseology Athlex:

Caseology Athlex: £12.99 at Amazon

We admire a case that goes about its business with the minimum of fuss, and that's certainly true of the Caseology Athlex case for the Google Pixel 8 Pro: it offers a lovely textured feel to improve grip, it keeps your Pixel 8 Pro well protected against accidents, and it has raised lips front and back to look after the display and the cameras. On top of all that, it's available for a very decent price, making it easy for us to recommend it.

View Deal
Google Pixel 8 Pro Case:

Google Pixel 8 Pro Case: £27.99 at Amazon

Sometimes, the official option is the best option. Google makes both the Pixel 8 Pro and this Pixel 8 Pro case, so you know it's going to fit snugly and securely around your smartphone. It's available in four tasteful colours, and it's made from stain-resistant silicone, so it's still going to look great months and years down the line. These cases are made from 42% recycled materials as well, which we're always happy to see.

View Deal
Spigen Liquid Air Case:

Spigen Liquid Air Case: £16.99 at Amazon

There's nothing fussy or flamboyant about this Google Pixel 8 Pro case – it just does the job at a very affordable price, and you can pick it up in black, green, or blue. Not only does Spigen have many years of experience in producing top-notch phone cases, it's also an official Google Pixel partner, so you can be confident that you're getting something of high quality here. It adds a decent level of phone protection, without being overly bulky.

View Deal
Torro Leather Case:

Torro Leather Case: £34.99 at Amazon

Torro does a fine job of making premium cases for all kinds of smartphones, and its cowhide leather offering for the Pixel 8 Pro is no exception. The expertly measured fit means you still get access to the screen and all the ports and buttons, but it makes your handset look a little bit more stylish, while adding some protection against scratches and bumps too. There's also room in here for your credit and debit cards and some cash.

View Deal
Owkey MagSafe Case:

Owkey MagSafe Case: £19.99 at Amazon

If you're juggling a Pixel 8 Pro and an iPhone, or you just want to take advantage of Apple's range of wireless charging accessories, then the Owkey MagSafe Case is well worth a look. As well as adding MagSafe compatibility to your Google phone, it'll also add a high level of protection to the handset, with raised edges to protect the display and the cameras around the back. It's also one of the more affordable Google Pixel 8 Pro case options.

View Deal
Dave has over 20 years' experience in the tech journalism industry, covering hardware and software across mobile, computing, smart home, home entertainment, wearables, gaming and the web – you can find his writing online, in print, and even in the occasional scientific paper, across major tech titles like T3, TechRadar, Gizmodo and Wired. Outside of work, he enjoys long walks in the countryside, skiing down mountains, watching football matches (as long as his team is winning) and keeping up with the latest movies.

