Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $500 cheaper in this early Cyber Monday deal, but be quick

Amazon's best Black Friday deals might be over, but there are still thousands of deals across the site thanks to this coming Cyber Monday. And that means there's still chance to get a huge discount of some of the best tech.

Indeed, Amazon's early Cyber Monday deals include a massive 26% off the relatively recently released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The flagship foldable phone is available for just $1,299.99 on Amazon right now, which is $500 off the usual price of $1,799.99. That's for the 256GB model in Icy Blue, Cream of Phantom Black.

You can get the same discount on the 512GB variant too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: was $1,799.99 , now $1,299.99 at Amazon

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the brand's best foldable yet. This version comes with 256GB of internal storage, plus that massive 7.6-inch inner display for a tablet-like experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 – 512GB: was $1,919.99 , now $1,419.99 at Amazon

This top-of-the-range version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with double the amount of storage. It's also available across the same three colourways – Cream, Icy Blue and Phantom Black.

Samsung truly leads the way when it comes to foldable phones, with its fifth generation devices.

The latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 is certainly right up there when it comes to flagship handsets, and includes a 7.6-inch display when unfolded, plus a 6.2-inch screen on the outside for a full phone experience when you don't feel the need to open it up.

There's an amazing 50-megapixel rear camera that's joined by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto. And, you also get a 4-megapixel under-display camera for selfies and a 10-megapixel front camera for good measure.

Both the 256GB and 512GB models come with 12GB of RAM, so phone use is superfast and super smooth.

They each offer a premium experience and the Cyber Monday offers are excellent for such top-level tech.

If you're also looking for deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, you should check out our tracker below.