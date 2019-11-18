Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Intel i7 is now just $1049 at Best Buy

Have you heard? Black Friday 2019 is getting ready to blast off next week but the deals have already started pouring in from Best Buy and others. Luckily for you, the T3 deal hunters have been working night and day to bring the best discounts directly to your doorstep.

Black Friday remains one of the best occasions to pick yourself up something that would otherwise be slightly too expensive, like a nice new laptop. If that sounds about right, then boy do we have a deal for you today with the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, launched in late 2018.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 256GB i7 | Was $1,499 | Sale price $1,049 | Available now at Best Buy

The celebrated Microsoft 2-in-1 laptop and tablet is known for its pairing of great design, power, and usability and the Intel i7-packing model is the top of the pile, especially at this price.View Deal

The Surface Pro 6 is an absolute beast and the model we have discounted here is the top-of-the-line 8th-generation Intel Core i7 model with 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. With specs like these, you'll be wanting for basically nothing in either tablet or laptop modes. The model available here is the sleek black version, sure to fit in wherever it's placed.

When you're on the road, besides looking really good, the Pro 6 has around 13.5 hours of battery life, meaning that being far away from a plug is never going to be a problem. Microsoft has done a lot of work behind the scenes with Windows to really get the best out of the hardware.