Best Black Friday luxury watch sales: save at Goldsmiths, Beaverbrooks and Ernest Jones

If you're in the market for a luxury watch or a piece of jewellery we've got some great news for you – there's never been a better time to buy. No, there aren't Tudor, Omega, and Breitling discounts at Amazon or Argos in the best Black Friday deals, but there are deals on those watches at the likes of Goldsmiths, Ernest Jones and Beaverbrooks.

You'll find discounts on stylish jewellery and watches from the world’s biggest designer and luxury brands. So, whether you're looking to treat yourself, or someone special in your life, you'd be silly not to make the most of this sale.

We've included a selection of our favourite deals below, but you can also find your own in the links:

Best luxury watch deals available now:

(opens in new tab) Bremont Jaguar MK1 Automatic Men's Watch: was £8,995 , now £6,835 at Beaverbrooks (save £2,160) (opens in new tab)

Capturing the spirit of one of the most iconic sports cars of all time, this Bremont Jaguar MK1 automatic men's watch shows exceptional design to reflect the iconic characteristics of the classic Jaguar, in a subtle and intelligent way.

(opens in new tab) Zenith Elite Men's 18ct Rose Gold Brown Strap Watch: was £8,200 , now £6,200 at Ernest Jones (save £2,000) (opens in new tab)

Zenith crafts a luxury piece in 18ct rose gold that is underpinned by its more minimalistic style sense, the thin indices allow you to keep track of the time that is laid upon a radial texture dial that adds depth.

(opens in new tab) Omega De Ville Trésor Automatic Men’s Watch: was £7,100 , now £5,220 at Beaverbrooks (save £1,880) (opens in new tab)

When you pair classic elegant design with one of today's most advanced mechanical movements it’s easy to see why the Omega De Ville Trésor Automatic Men’s Watch is still as impressive and admired as it was 50 years ago.

(opens in new tab) Omega De Ville Tresor Men’s Watch: was £6,100 , now £4,410 at Beaverbrooks (save £1,690) (opens in new tab)

First launched in 1949, this OMEGA De Ville Tresor Men’s Watch has a thin and elegant case which will look great with a smart suit. Its legendary manual-winding movement makes it even more special.

(opens in new tab) Longines Master Collection Men's Brown Leather Strap Watch: was £5,790 , now £4,230 at Ernest Jones (save £1,560) (opens in new tab)

Delivering pure and simple sophistication for the modern gentleman, this sleek Swiss-made men's watch by Longines is from the undeniably elegant Master Collection. An indulgent 18ct rose gold case, measuring 40mm, houses a silver dial marked with Arabic numerals, three-hand movement and a practical date display at 3-o-clock.

(opens in new tab) Bremont ALT1-C: was £5,295 , now £3,745 at Goldsmiths (save £1,550) (opens in new tab)

The ALT1-C Blue integrates high performance and precision with impeccable style. Featuring a 43mm stainless steel Trip-Tick® construction case, a fixed bezel, and a stunning blue dial.

(opens in new tab) Bremont U-2/51 -Jet Automatic Men's Watch: was £4,395 , now £3,145 at Beaverbrooks (save £1,250) (opens in new tab)

Inspired by a select number of elite military squadrons, this Bremont U-2/51 -Jet automatic men's watch takes fresh cues from a military project commissioned by the RAF's 100 squadron to celebrate their centenary and complement their Hawk TI Jet aircraft.

(opens in new tab) Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Automatic Men's Watch: was £3,065 , now £2,308 at Beaverbrooks (save £757) (opens in new tab)

Combining premium materials with history for a stand-out timepiece, this 60s-inspired Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Automatic Men's Watch boasts a new and improved design update.

(opens in new tab) Hamilton Intra-Matic Stainless Steel Mesh Bracelet Watch: was £2,050 , now £1,845 at Ernest Jones (save £205) (opens in new tab)

The Intra-Matic was inspired by the Chronograph B of 1968. Staying loyal to its American design roots and offering a glimpse of Hamilton’s rich watchmaking past, it offers a 60s-inspired design outside with the 'reversed panda face' dial and 21st-century technology inside.

(opens in new tab) Hamilton American Classic Intra-Matic Stainless Steel Watch: was £1,970 , now £1,773 at Ernest Jones (save £197) (opens in new tab)

box-shaped sapphire crystal with double anti-reflective coating protects the signature panda dial, adding another layer of authentic heritage to this mechanical version of a vintage-inspired favourite. The H-51 is a mechanical chronograph movement that celebrates the fundamental principles of watchmaking.

(opens in new tab) Longines Heritage 42mm: was £2,280 , now £1,710 at Goldsmiths (save £570) (opens in new tab)

Longines combines the original beauty of the most remarkable of its former products with cutting-edge watchmaking technology. The Heritage models are a tribute to the pioneering spirit that has inspired Longines designers since the company’s early days.

(opens in new tab) Rado Hyperchrome 44mm: was £2,390 , now £1,700 at Goldsmith's (save £690) (opens in new tab)

Dynamic, sleek and sporty, the HyperChrome Automatic Chronograph is designed to look just as good with a business suit as it does with a casual outfit or even sports gear. The HyperChrome Automatic Chronograph delivers the functions you need with the style you want.

(opens in new tab) Baume & Mercier Classima 27mm Ladies Watch: was £2,080, now £1,665 at Goldsmiths (save £415) (opens in new tab)

The Baume and Mercier Classima Ladies collection is inspired by the slender and sophisticated watches of the 1960s that were unanimously adored for their minimalist and finesse designs as well as their impressive durability. The sleek and understated finish of ladies' Baume & Mercier watches have made them supreme within the industry, and this particular Baume et Mercier Classima watch is no exception. Beneath the sapphire crystal glass, a crisp white sunray guilloche dial is set with steel roman numerals and slim stainless steel hands.

(opens in new tab) Oris Aquis Automatic Men's Watch: was £2,125 , now £1,642 at Beaverbrooks (save £483) (opens in new tab)

Just as at home in the urban jungle as it is beneath the waves, this Oris Aquis automatic men's watch is the impressive result of extensive research and collaborative thinking.

(opens in new tab) Oris Divers Sixty-Five Steel and Bronze Automatic Men's Watch: was £1,950 , now £1,395 at Beaverbrooks (save £555) (opens in new tab)

A revival of an iconic diver's watch, this Oris Divers Sixty-Five Automatic Men's Watch first appeared 50 years ago and today this iconic watch shares a retro look with modernised watchmaking techniques.

(opens in new tab) Rado True 30mm Ladies Watch: was £1,930 , now £1,300 at Goldsmiths (save £630) (opens in new tab)

Famous the world over for its ground-breaking designs and use of pioneering materials, Rado is a Swiss brand with a wealth of history and expertise. Rado watches are instantly recognisable with their modern watch face designs and distinguished logo motif. Behind each face is years worth of visionary research and cutting-edge technology.

(opens in new tab) Oris Big Crown Bronze Automatic Men's Watch: was £1,550, now £1,161 at Beaverbrooks (save £389) (opens in new tab)

Entering the Oris collection in 1938, this Oris Big Crown Bronze Men's Watch has been refined with material and mechanical improvements for a timepiece that showcases a timeless pioneering spirit.

(opens in new tab) Raymond Weil Parsifal 30mm Ladies Watch: was £1,295 , now £970 at Goldsmiths (save £325) (opens in new tab)

First launched in the early 90’s, this heritage range for him and her has been reimagined by the luxury Swiss watchmakers, adding a modern twist. Inspired by Richard Wagner’s last opera, Parsifal, this revisited collection of men’s and ladies’ timepieces are the perfect accumulation of horology, classic aesthetics and accessible luxury.

(opens in new tab) Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman Men's Green Rubber Strap Watch: was £1,075 , now £967.5 at Ernest Jones (save £108) (opens in new tab)

With an intrepid new look, the Khaki Navy Frogman Automatic is Hamilton’s most technically capable maritime-ready watch. Engineered for accuracy, legibility and endurance, the precision instrument brings the unfathomable power of the ocean to the wrist with a uniquely shaped crown protector and wave-look tactical rubber strap.

(opens in new tab) Gucci Grip Gold PVD Watch: was £1,170 , now £855 at Beaverbrooks (save £315) (opens in new tab)

A taste of the 70s comes to mind with this Gucci Grip Gold PVD Watch. The traditional brown leather strap complements the gold-tone dial beautifully.

(opens in new tab) Seiko Prospex 1970 Re-Interpretation Special Edition Watch: was £1,200 , now £840 at Ernest Jones (save £360) (opens in new tab)

This innovative watch has been inspired by Seiko's 1970 Diver's watch. This reimagined piece now sits within the special edition Save the Ocean collection which supports and donates to marine conservation initiatives.

(opens in new tab) Hamilton Khaki Field Murph Black Leather Strap Watch: was £890, now £801 at Ernest Jones (save £89) (opens in new tab)

A timepiece for fans of the 2014 movie Interstellar. This true recreation of the main character Murph's watch, complete with the word 'Eureka' in morse code upon the seconds hand in lacquer. A sleek 42mm stainless steel case boasts a bold black dial, Arabic numeral markers and three-hand automatic movement.

(opens in new tab) Raymond Weil Tango 300 GMT Chronograph Men's Watch: was £1,095 , now £769 at Beaverbrooks (save £326) (opens in new tab)

Elegance and simplicity are the defining characteristics of this Raymond Weil Tango 300 GMT Chronograph Men's Watch. The perfect timepiece for keeping you stylish both on land and underwater.

(opens in new tab) Seiko Prospex 1965 Re-Interpretation Stainless Steel Watch: was £1,100 , now £770 at Ernest Jones (save £330) (opens in new tab)

The 1968 Seiko Diver’s watch was the first hi-beat diving watch – an important milestone in Seiko’s six decades of innovation in diving watches. This 2021 version comes with calibre 6R35 and its long-lasting 70-hour power reserve, improved legibility and high visibility.

(opens in new tab) Seiko Prospex Turtle 1968 Re-Interpretation Watch: was £990 , now £693 at Ernest Jones (save £297) (opens in new tab)

The 'turtle' as it was popularly known to Seiko fans in 1968, has returned with a reimagined watch inspired by the distinctive original silhouette. To the centre of this piece is a sleek black dial with Lumibrite detailing on the hands, indexes and bezel.

(opens in new tab) Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical Bronze Leather Strap Watch: was £745 , now £670.5 at Ernest Jones (save £75) (opens in new tab)

The original soldier's watch gets an original upgrade with Hamilton's first-ever bronze case. Each Khaki Field Mechanical Bronze has a unique story that will unfold with each wear as its case develops a distinct patina over time.

(opens in new tab) Hamilton Khaki Pilot Pioneer Mechanical Men's Strap Watch: was £740 , now £666 at Ernest Jones (save £74) (opens in new tab)

Boasting a distinctive design inspired by a vintage military timepiece crafted for the British Royal Air Force in 1973, the Hamilton Khaki Pilot Pioneer Mechanical men's watch embodies a unique combination of American spirit and Swiss technology.

(opens in new tab) Longines Conquest V.H.P GMT Men’s Quartz Watch: was £1,090 , now £652 at Beaverbrooks (save £438) (opens in new tab)

This Longines Conquest V.H.P GMT Men’s Quartz Watch is powered by a ‘Very High Precision’ quartz movement giving this timepiece an accuracy of +/-5 seconds per year showcasing the perfect blend of excellent craftsmanship and elegance.

(opens in new tab) Seiko Prospex 1965 Re-Interpretation Silicone Strap Watch: was £900, now £630 at Ernest Jones (save £270) (opens in new tab)

This specific design is inspired by the Seiko 1965 Diver’s watch – the first 150m Diving watch in Japan. Upgraded from the original for increased comfort and higher visibility, it has a clear dial layout, a smaller case size, lower centre of gravity and 70 hours power reserve.

(opens in new tab) Longines Conquest 36mm Ladies Watch: was £830 , now £530 at Longines (save £300) (opens in new tab)

Longines Conquest sports watches are a testament to the brand's rich heritage in sports timekeeping. This collection of men's and Ladies' Swiss sports watches are produced with all of Longines values in mind accuracy, reliability, innovation and precision whilst maintaining their famed elegance and style.

(opens in new tab) Hamilton Khaki Field Men's Green Fabric Strap Watch: was £570, now £513 at Ernest Jones (save £57) (opens in new tab)

Robustly crafted with a 42mm stainless steel case, this Khaki Field men's watch by Hamilton presents a classic mechanical design. With white Arabic numerals upon a bold black dial, this timepiece displays both 12 and 24-hour markings.

(opens in new tab) Hamilton Khaki Field 40mm: was £695 , now £485 at Goldsmith's (save £210) (opens in new tab)

If you have high expectations when it comes to your outdoor equipment, the Khaki Field Auto is guaranteed to meet your exacting standards. With a bold military-inspired look that's backed up by the strength and accuracy of the exclusive H-10 automatic movement inside the stainless steel case, this is essential equipment for your latest adventure.

(opens in new tab) Seiko Prospex Alpinist 'sunbeam Forest' 39.5mm: was £660 , now £344 at Goldsmith's (save £316) (opens in new tab)

The watch shape takes its cues from the original Seiko ‘Alpinist,’ first launched in 1959 for Japanese ‘Yama-otoko’ mountain men, to be reliable in treacherous terrain. Its dial is inspired by the beautiful ‘golden green’ light as the setting sun casts sunbeams through the leaves of the trees on the slopes of the mountainous forestry areas of Japan. The Sunray dial reveals a different expression as the angle of vision changes. Highly visible Lumibrite markers are applied to the dial and the hands.

(opens in new tab) Tissot T-classic Carson 41mm: was £450 , now £330 at Goldsmith's (save £120) (opens in new tab)

Tissot has been growing and developing its tradition of innovation since 1853. From the early days to the present, in its home in Le Locle in the Swiss Jura mountains, Tissot has translated craftsmanship and precision into stylish timepieces now sold in more than 160 countries around the world. This classic chronograph is the perfect Christmas gift.