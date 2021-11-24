Best Black Friday luxury watch sales: save up to 50% at Goldsmiths, Beaverbrooks and Ernest Jones

Treat yourself, or your partner, to a new watch, ring, or diamond necklace this Black Friday

If you're in the market for a luxury watch or a piece of jewellery we've got some great news for you – there's never been a better time to buy. No, there aren't Tudor, Omega, and Breitling discounts at Amazon or Argos in the best Black Friday deals, but there are deals on those watches at the likes of Goldsmiths, Ernest Jones and Beaverrbrooks.

You'll find discounts on stylish jewellery and watches from the world’s biggest designer and luxury brands. So, whether you're looking to treat yourself, or someone special in your life, you'd be silly not to make the most of this sale.

We've included a selection of our favourite deals below, but you can also find your own in the links:

Best luxury watch deals available now:

Seiko Prospex Padi:  was £620, now £399 at Goldsmiths

Seiko Prospex Padi: was £620, now £399 at Goldsmiths
The PADI timepiece collection is exclusive to Seiko, as the only global watch brand to design a range of professional diver’s watches in official colours featuring the PADI logo. This watch shape is affectionately named Sumo by Seiko fans – because of its size and shape and the 12 o’clock marker – it’s a substantially strong-looking timepiece.

Seiko Prospex King Samurai:  was £530, now £349 at Goldsmiths

Seiko Prospex King Samurai: was £530, now £349 at Goldsmiths
For over five decades, Seiko has been perfecting diving watches. This Seiko Prospex 'King Samurai' features a 43.5mm Stainless Steel case, showcasing a White dial and sapphire crystal glass. Powered by an automatic movement, this stunning watch also showcases a stainless steel bracelet finished with a folding clasp for added security.

Baume &amp; Mercier Classima 42mm:  was £1630, now £1075 at Goldmsiths

Baume & Mercier Classima 42mm: was £1630, now £1075 at Goldmsiths
A round 42 mm, affordable automatic watch for men in stainless steel, the Classima 10332 comes with a Swiss-made automatic movement, a steel bracelet and a white dial and is delivered on a black calfskin leather strap.

Tudor Glamour Double Date:  was £2640, now £2110 at Goldsmiths

Tudor Glamour Double Date: was £2640, now £2110 at Goldsmiths
A striking example of Tudor’s trademark retro-chic style, the Glamour line offers elegance and sophistication alongside a broad range of features. This Tudor Glamour Date watch sits confidently in a 42mm polished steel case and showcases an opaline dial with blue indices, a small seconds dial at 6 o’clock and a large date display in a double window at 12 o’clock.

Rado Captain Cook 42mm:  was £1820, now £1455 at Goldsmiths

Rado Captain Cook 42mm: was £1820, now £1455 at Goldsmiths
An original look from 1962 is brought to life in a new and improved form for the twenty-first century. With vintage details and styling true to the original, and up-to-date features that make it a match for modern wearers, Captain Cook is a watch designed to stand the test of time.

Tissot T-classic Automatics III Day Date 39mm:  was £470, now £235 at Goldsmiths

Tissot T-classic Automatics III Day Date 39mm: was £470, now £235 at Goldsmiths
Tissot has been growing and developing its tradition of innovation since 1853. Special materials, advanced functionality and meticulous design detail join forces to create the luxury of accessibility.  This watch features a
39mm stainless steel case, and elegant black dial with a date window at 6 o'clock.

Omega De Ville Tresor 18ct Sedna Gold:  was £11,210, now £8965 at Beaverbrooks

Omega De Ville Tresor 18ct Sedna Gold: was £11,210, now £8965 at Beaverbrooks
First introduced in 1949, this handsome OMEGA De Ville Tresor 18ct Sedna Gold Men's Watch is characterised by its thin and classic case. Its advanced mechanical movement and Sedna gold case makes it even more special.

Casio G-Shock GA-2100HC:  was £109, now £89 at Beaverbrooks

Casio G-Shock GA-2100HC: was £109, now £89 at Beaverbrooks
The Casio G-Shock GA-2100HC Octagonal Men’s Watch was created as an exploration of an unknown coastal region. Drawing inspiration from the hues of the seaside and combining it with the urban feel of street style, this timepiece will take you anywhere.

Longines Skin Diver Automatic:  was £2280, now £1880 at Beaverbrooks

Longines Skin Diver Automatic: was £2280, now £1880 at Beaverbrooks
With a strikingly retro aesthetic that recalls the brands illustrious heritage, this rugged Longines Skin Diver watch is ready for every adventure. We love the casual brown leather strap and the orange lume on the dial.

Hamilton Khaki Aviation Day Date Automatic:  was £795, now £695 at Beaverbrooks

Hamilton Khaki Aviation Day Date Automatic: was £795, now £695 at Beaverbrooks
Inspired by aviation, this Hamilton khaki Pilot Day Date automatic men's watch recreates the look of pilots at the turn of the twentieth century. This beautifully made watch is presented on a brown leather strap and features a 42mm stainless steel case with a polished bezel. 

Zenith Chronomaster El Primero Range Rover:  was £7200, now £5595 at Beaverbrooks

Zenith Chronomaster El Primero Range Rover: was £7200, now £5595 at Beaverbrooks
Two true legends have come together for the creation of the Zenith Chronomaster El Primero Range Rover chronograph men's watch. This watch celebrates an iconic year for both brands: 1969. In this year, Zenith launched their legendary El Primero chronograph and in the same year, Land Rover introduced their prototype of the first luxury off-road vehicle: the Range Rover.

Bremont Jaguar MK1:  was £8995, now £7595 at Beaverbrooks

Bremont Jaguar MK1: was £8995, now £7595 at Beaverbrooks
Celebrating the partnership between Bremont and Jaguar, this breathtaking design is fastened with a blue leather strap, taken from the same Connolly leather used for the car's interior trim and features a 43mm polished and hardened stainless steel Bremont Trip-Tick construction case with a polished bezel.

Longines Heritage Men's Watch:  was £2640, now £1850 at Ernest Jones

Longines Heritage Men's Watch: was £2640, now £1850 at Ernest Jones
A classic timepiece for today's gentleman. The Heritage model from Longines presents a sleek silver dial with distinct painted numeral markers and blued steel hands powered by automatic calibre L895 movement.

Breitling Aviator 8 B01 Curtiss Warhawk:  was £6230, now £4700 at Ernest Jones

Breitling Aviator 8 B01 Curtiss Warhawk: was £6230, now £4700 at Ernest Jones
The Navitimer 8 B01 Curtiss Warhawk model boasts a military green dial and coordinating fabric strap. The sleek 43mm stainless steel case presents a transparent back with Curtiss inscription and signature P-40 Warhawk logo.

Rado Hyperchrome Match Point Chronograph:  was £4135, now £2700 at Ernest Jones

Rado Hyperchrome Match Point Chronograph: was £4135, now £2700 at Ernest Jones
Whether you're a fan or a player, the Hyperchrome Match Point automatic chronograph serves up a wealth of tennis-inspired features for all enthusiasts. Engineered with a high-tech black ceramic bracelet and 13mm stainless steel case, along with tachymeter, date window and 45 hours power reserve.

Rado Hyperchrome Automatic Xl:  was £2365, now £1550 at Ernest Jones

Rado Hyperchrome Automatic Xl: was £2365, now £1550 at Ernest Jones
Rado gives a classic watch design a complete makeover in grey ceramic, with silver coloured hands, indices and crown and a date aperture added for more efficiency. Made with decades of Swiss expertise in watchmaking.

Tissot Everytime Men's Rose Gold Plated Watch:  was £450, now £315 at Ernest Jones

Tissot Everytime Men's Rose Gold Plated Watch: was £450, now £315 at Ernest Jones
Tissot presents a classic timepiece that features a minimalist swiss-design. A rose gold plated case houses a pearl-coloured dial that is marked with thin hands and indices; secured with a stitched dark brown strap for more comfortable wearing.

