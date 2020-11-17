Best Apple Watch Series 6 deals for Black Friday 2020

Apple’s latest smartwatch, called the Watch Series 6, only arrived in the autumn of 2020, but already there are deals to be had on what is one of the very best wearables of the year.

The Watch Series 6 is absolutely packed full of health, sport and fitness features, all well as connecting to your iPhone over Bluetooth (or using its own 4G connection) to handle messages, emails, calls and even stream music.

It can of course track your daily activity, exercise and sleep, but also packs some potentially life-saving features. The first is an ECG app which takes a single-lead electrocardiogram and is able to alert you to the signs of an irregular heartbeat that could be a symptom of atrial fibrillation.

Apple’s latest smartwatch can also alert you to signs of an abnormally high or low heart rate, and a feature called Fall Detection checks if you are okay when you take a fall. If you don’t respond, the Watch Series 6 can automatically call your emergency contacts, or even the local emergency services, for help.

New (and unique to the Series 6) is a pair of sensors on the back of the case for measuring your blood oxygen level. This is an indication of how well your body is absorbing oxygen and the amount of O2 delivered to your body.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is offered with a 40mm or 44mm case, both of which have an always-on touchscreen display that constantly shows the time on your choice of personalised watch face.

Both sizes of Apple Watch Series 6 have aluminium case options of space grey, silver, gold, blue and red. After that there is the more expensive stainless steel case in silver and gold, then the Watch Edition with its titanium case in black and grey.

All models of Watch Series 6 can be bought with a huge range of Apple-made straps, ranging from sport-focused rubber straps, to stylish leather or metal ones, and finally the flagship Hermés range with their unique branded watch faces and luxury leather straps.

All versions of Watch Series 6 can be bought with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, or with the addition of 4G to access mobile data without needing your iPhone nearby. They all work with Apple Pay for contactless payments, and they are all water-resistant to 50 metres, so are safe to swim with.

