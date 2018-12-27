Best Amazon New Year sale deals 2019: cheap TVs, toothbrushes, cookware and more

The Amazon Boxing Day Sale is now live! Deals are currently going live as often as every five minutes on everything from Amazon devices to toys, fashion, jewellery, beauty, home items and more.

As with previous Amazon sales, there are thousands of 'Lightning Deals' – products available at a discount, in limited quantities, for a short period of time – throughout the day. Prime members benefit from 30 minute early access to all Lightning Deals. Here's how to get a free Amazon Prime account if you don't have one already.

Amazon Boxing Day sale highlights

The Sony KD49XF7002BU features 4K Ultra HD Resolution and a range of Smart TV features

Samsung UE55NU7400 55-Inch Dynamic Crystal Colour 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR Smart TV | now £550 at Amazon (was £899.99)

Amazon has a selection of top TV deals this Boxing Day, as typified by this awesome price plunge on this 55-inch Samsung 4K, HDR TV. The UE55NU7400 is reduced by a whopping £349.99, which is a straight 39% price drop on its regular price of £899.99. It's the 2018 model, too. Yes, you should move very fast if you want to exploit this deal.View Deal

Fire HD 8 tablet | now £59.99 at Amazon (was £79.99)

One of the best tablets ever made, the Fire HD 8 is a simply smashing one hand- friendly tablet that, here in Amazon's Boxing Day sales, is available for a value-stuffed price point. That's because the retailer has cut £20 off its price in one of its Boxing Day deals on Fire tablets, meaning it can be picked up for only £59.99, rather than its regular price of £79.99. We thought the 8-inch screen packing tablet with Dolby Audio was well priced at that point, too, so at this new price it truly is a great Boxing Day deal.View Deal

Le Creuset Round Casserole Dish (Cassis) | Was £215 | Now £107.50 | Save £107.50

Fans of quality cookware need look no further this Boxing Day than this very attractive deal on the classic Le Creuset casserole dish. That's because the stylish Cassis colourway on this item is now a gigantic 50% off, a fact that sees its price literally cut in two from £215 to only £107.50. A truly special kitchen deal now going at Amazon.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet | now £99.99 at Amazon (was £129.99)

This Fire HD is slightly smaller than the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, but still comes packing a powerful internal hardware spec that includes a Mediatek MT8163 CPU, 1280 x 800 resolution 8-inch screen, 32GB of RAM, and a solid 3,210mAh capacity battery. The Amazon Boxing Day sale has sliced £30 off its price, with it currently available for only £99.99, rather than £129.99. As with the other Fire children's tablets, you get a year of Fire For Kids Unlimited (5,000 videos, apps and games) and your choice of coloured bumper case included in the box.View Deal

EVE UK King Mattress | Was £631.10 | Now £449.99 | Save £181.11

Eve make quality mattresses. We know as this very mattress is currently securely lodged in T3's prestigious best mattress guide. Which is a fact that makes this large £181.11 saving even more amazing. You can pick the Eve UK King Mattress up now for only £449.99, rather than its regular price of £631.10. Thanks Amazon Boxing Day sale! A great mattress that specialises in support, no matter which position you sleep in.View Deal

Fitbit Versa smartwatch | now £139 at Amazon (was £199)

The Fitbit Versa offers just about everything you could want from a Boxing Day deal and from a smartwatch: slick software, stylish looks, and a ton of functionality, particularly if you're interested in health and fitness. This deal won't last forever though.View Deal

Sony 49 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV | Was £599 | Now £444 | Save £155

Philips 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV | Was £600 | Now £399 | Save £201

Philips Sonicare Black AirFloss Pro Power Flosser & Mouthwash | Was £74.99 | Now £49.99 | Save £25

Le Creuset Round Casserole Dish (Ocean) | Was £215 | Now £149.99 | Save £65.01

Tefal Ingenio Expertise Cookware Set | Was £174.65 | Now £114.99 | Save £59.66

