Bell & Ross gives the BR 05 Artline a stunning steel and gold upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY Bell & Ross has launched a new BR 05 Artline watch with a stunning steel and gold colourway. Inspired by the Art Deco movement of the 1930s, the Bell & Ross BR 05 Artline Steel & Gold has bold golden elements, an intricate Swiss self-winding movement and a two-tone bracelet. The Bell & Ross BR 05 Artline Steel & Gold is available to buy now for £11,100 and is limited to just 99 pieces.

Bell & Ross has just unveiled its new BR 05 watch in a stunning steel and gold colourway. Inspired by the 1930s Art Deco movement, the Bell & Ross BR 05 Artline Steel & Gold is geometric, two-tone and limited to just 99 pieces, so you’ll need to be quick if you want this new timepiece on your wrist.

The Artline collection from Bell & Ross launched in 2022, making it one of the newer ranges from the French watch company. Sticking with Bell & Ross’ signature square case with a round dial style, the BR 05 Artline has always been in a grey steel material, including its special Year of the Dragon model .

That’s until Bell & Ross debuted its newest watch, the BR 05 Artline Steel & Gold . The combination of gold and silver is dramatic and works beautifully with the watch’s urban and architectural design. Gold features prominently on the watch bezel, strap and dial, designed to “evoke modern architecture”.

The bezel and central links of the watch’s bracelet has a fluted design that draws even more attention with the addition of gold colouring. The rippled fluting stands out against the steel material and the four bolts that adorn the corners of the bezel. The 40mm rounded square bezel wraps around the circular dial which has a new exclusive colour in bright sunlit brown.

(Image credit: Bell & Ross)

The hour markers on the dial are baton shaped and coated with white SuperLumiNova, as are the skeletonised hour and minute hands. The luminescent materials make the time-telling features glow green in the dark for better visibility. For even more pops of colour, the seconds hand is made of gold, and a date window is located at the three o’clock position.

The watch has a sapphire case-back with 360° oscillating weight which showcases the BR-CAL.321-1 calibre movement. The Swiss self-winding automatic mechanical movement offers 54 hours of power reserve and is waterproof to 100 metres. The Bell & Ross BR 05 Artline Steel & Gold is complete with a two-tone polished steel and 18ct rose gold bracelet.

Limited to just 99 pieces, the Bell & Ross BR 05 Artline Steel & Gold is available to buy today for £11,100.