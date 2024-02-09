Before you buy a Galaxy S24, your older Samsung might be getting some love

Considering it's almost Valentine's Day, Samsung has got us feeling all warm and mushy inside by showing some love to owners of it's 2023 phones. The Samsung Galaxy S24 range has just been released and one of the big talking points has been the introduction of Galaxy AI, an artificial intelligence system that has some very nifty features indeed.

These include a host of camera tricks such as 'Generative Edit' that allows you to resize, remove or move subjects and objects within a shot. As well as some other cool features like 'Circle To Search' which as the name suggests, lets you circle something in a photo (say a shirt) to automatically search for it online. Another headline tool is the live transcription tool and the translation feature that can process 13 different languages (written or spoken) in pretty much no time. It impressed in our S24 Ultra review.

But of course, while the S24 does have some new hardware, these AI tools are all software-based, so what's stopping Samsung from bringing them to older phones? The answer is apparently nothing, with one tipster reporting that select handsets will receive Galaxy AI support. According to Tarun Vats we can see via leaked screenshots which phones are receiving AI upgrades.

If true it looks like good news for those who bought a Samsung in 2023 with the S23, S23 FE, Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 all in line to get access to the artificial intelligence features mentioned above. As for when? The screenshots merely say coming soon, probably in the next couple of OS updates.

On the other hand, there are plenty of reasons to upgrade to the S24 Ultra if you do love being on the cutting edge. It's titanium finish and flat display give it a lush form factor and it boasts a superb new 5x optical zoom lens with a 50-megapixel sensor. If you just have your eye on the AI, however, then don't upgrade just yet.