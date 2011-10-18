Beats by Dre to open UK store following headphone success

Beats by Dre UK Store to follow the company's first retail outlet in New York with the high-end headphones firm to touch down on British soil with a shop in London's Shoreditch area

Chart-topping luxury headphones brand Beats by Dre is planning to launch a UK store for avid fans of the cans that have become as iconic as the Apple white ear buds, T3 can reveal.



Speaking at the launch of the new Beats Wireless Solo Bluetooth headphones, Omar Johnson, the company's US Head of Marketing exclusively leaked to T3 that he and the Beats team are "actively seeking" a UK location for a Beats store.



"We've been looking at the Shoreditch area of London," he said. "We're very excited about how much the UK has embraced Beats."



Meanwhile in the states, Dr Dre's team (not NWA, the new speaker flogging lot) have announced that Beats By Dre will be opening its first ever store, which will be on Mercer Street in lower Manhattan, New York over the Christmas period.



"It's going to be about experiencing Beats the way you should experience it," Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine told us. "We're going to make sure there's the right demonstrations. We want people to feel it right."



Would a Beats branded store further tempt you into splashing out on the high-end headsets? Let us know via the comments box below.

