Beat the heat with a cheap portable air conditioner: only £300, delivered tomorrow! 🔥 😅

Can you feel the temperature rising? We can, and no wonder you're desperately hunting for the best cheap portable conditioner deal. UK heat wave temperatures of 30°C (90°F) and above are forecast for the weekend. In his hit record ‘Hot In Herre’ (sic) Nelly suggested that were it to get ‘hot in here’ you should ‘take off all your clothes’. Now while we don’t rule that out as a solution to the sweltering heat, sit conditioning is more practical for most of us. Especially if your property is overlooked.

Do not despair: this Amcor SF8000E may well be the least sexy product on T3.com this week, but it might also be the most essential, for the coming hot weems.

• Buy Amcor SF8000E from Appliances Direct for £280 – that's £90 off the normal price apparently,

Buy this and you can bid adios to heat wave overheating misery. Yes, as temperatures soar and tempers fray, you'll be laughing; sipping iced cocktails and feeling the kind of cooling, conditioned air normally reserved for four star hotels.

Appliances Direct says this deal is nearly up: ‘Price drop until Saturday’ being their precise words. To be fair, they said that last Saturday, and then carried on the deal regardless, but dare you take the risk…?

Amcor SF8000E £280 | Save £90 at Appliances Direct

This 7,000BTU portable air conditioner has casters for easy manoeuvring, and can effortlessly chill a room up to 18m². Most importantly, Appliances Direct can get it to you tomorrow if you order today. And even if this mini heatwave turns out to be very mini indeed, the Amcor SF8000E will still be ready for you, the next time the heat is on. Next-day delivery Available! View Deal

Why you should buy the Amcor SF8000E air conditioner

At a maximum 48dB this slimline air con is fairly quiet, and with 2.2kW of power and 7,000BTU it can cool a fair size room, at speed. A 24-hour timer means you can pre-cool while you're out, too.

Coming with a remote control and 12-month warranty, this machine is hardly the most gorgeous product ever, but you'll love how cool it makes your bedroom. Anyway, at just H 68 x W31 x D33cm and with wheels on the base, it's easy to hide away somewhere nobody will see it, until the temperatures get fierce again.

This unit has very good reviews on Revoo, which is a site that gets the public to review things, for no money, then sells the results.

If you have a room bigger than the 18 square metres this one is set up for, Appliances Direct can up-sell you to a 12,000 BTU Electriq air conditioner that can chill rooms of up to 30 square metres in size.