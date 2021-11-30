BE QUICK! Last minute deals from the Amazon Cyber Monday sale

Looking for last minute Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? If you’re still deal hunting, you’re in luck as Amazon’s sale is still going until the end of today on specific items.

Amazon always has top daily deals on a range of products but before they officially kick off their Christmas sales, Amazon still has some great Cyber Monday deals that you can take advantage of.

I’ve found the best deals that are running for today and today only. These include Amazon own brand products, like Fire TV Sticks, Echo Dots and Kindles, plus individual deals on vacuum cleaners and food processors.

Keep reading for the best last minute deals you can still get from Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale and remember to be quick before these deals end at midnight tonight!

JVC Fire TV 50” Smart TV: was £449.99, now £349 at Amazon JVC Fire TV 50” Smart TV: was £449.99, now £349 at Amazon

If you’re still looking for a good discount on a TV, you can save £100.99 on the JVC Fire 50” Smart TV at Amazon. This TV has 4K resolution and colour definition, so you can watch built-in Fire TV with a great depth of colour and brightness. With Fire TV, you get channels and apps including BBC, ITV, Netflix, Disney, Prime and more, plus you can control your viewing with the voice remote with Alexa. If you want a bigger screen, you can get the JVC Fire 55” Smart TV for an extra £50.

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was £149.99, now £79.99 at Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was £149.99, now £79.99 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a new tablet, the Fire HD 10 tablet runs on a powerful octa-core processor, has a 12-hour battery life and 32 or 64 GB of internal storage. The Fire HD 10 tablet has a great 1080p HD display so you can watch your favourite apps or make video calls to friends and family. This will make a great Christmas present for all of your family members.

Echo (4th generation) + Philips Hue White Smart Bulb: was £89.99, now £54.99 at Amazon Echo (4th generation) + Philips Hue White Smart Bulb: was £89.99, now £54.99 at Amazon

This Echo bundle from Amazon includes the 4th generation Echo and a Philips Hue Smart Bulb, perfect to power your smart home. The Echo delivers premium sound and you can use voice control to skip songs, play podcasts, check the weather, set alarms and more. The Philips Hue Smart Bulb can also be controlled via the Echo.

Fire TV Stick: was £49.99, now £24.99 at Amazon Fire TV Stick: was £49.99, now £24.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick is half price in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. This Alexa-enabled voice remote lets you search and view content via your voice, plus you can easily control volume and more with the buttons. If you’re treating yourself to the JVC Fire TV (see above), the Fire TV Stick is a great companion to it.

Blink Mini: was £29.99, now £19.99 at Amazon Blink Mini: was £29.99, now £19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is a HD indoor wired security camera that has two-way audio, motion detection and night vision. It alerts you to any disturbances via your smartphone when motion is detected. It’s easy to set-up and at only £19.99, it’s a bargain price on a premium security camera.

Echo Auto: was £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon Echo Auto: was £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon

Another Echo wonder, the Echo Auto means you can add Alexa to your car. Designed for the road, the Echo Auto has 8 microphones and far-field technology, so you can play music, and ask for directions in one simple machine. This all-in-one device can act as your sat nav and car radio at the same time, plus it comes with an air vent mount.

Kindle: was £69.99, now £49.99 at Amazon Kindle: was £69.99, now £49.99 at Amazon

The original Kindle model is just £49.99 at Amazon today. The Kindle can hold thousands of books, newspapers, magazines and audiobooks (via Audible) and has a single battery charge that lasts for weeks. The adjustable front light means you can read comfortably indoors and outdoors, with glare-free display.

Fitbit Versa 2: was £199.99, now £99 at Amazon Fitbit Versa 2: was £199.99, now £99 at Amazon

Smartwatches have been extremely popular this shopping season, including Fitbit models like the Fitbit Versa 2. This health and fitness smartwatch measures heart rate, sleeping patterns, calories and more. It also monitors your workouts and fitness levels, plus you can get text and event notifications straight to your watch.

Shark NV620UKT Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was £299.99, now £179.99 at Amazon Shark NV620UKT Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was £299.99, now £179.99 at Amazon

Shark is one of the most popular cleaning manufacturers and the Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner is £120 off at Amazon today. This vacuum has two floor modes so you can easily clean carpet and hard floors, plus you can go portable to reach high and low places. It’s perfect for pet owners and comes with 3 attachments for a deep professional clean.

Vax ECR2V1P Dual Power Pet Advance Carpet Cleaner: was £179.99, now £89.99 at Amazon Vax ECR2V1P Dual Power Pet Advance Carpet Cleaner: was £179.99, now £89.99 at Amazon

Take your cleaning to the next level with the Vax Dual Power Carpet Cleaner. This model has dual rotating brush bars and Twin Tank technology which deep cleans your carpet and lifts tough dirt out of the floor. It comes with a wash tool, stretch hose and pre-treatment wand to tackle stubborn stains.