Barbie is everywhere – even the new Apple Watch might be pink!

You'd have to have been living under a rock for the last few months to have missed the Barbenheimer saga. That's the name given to a duo of movies – Barbie and Oppenheimer – which released on the same weekend.

The craze has infiltrated much of popular culture, with the disparity between the bubblegum of Barbie and the dark themes of Oppenheimer serving up a sweet juxtaposition. Now, that Barbie pink may have influenced the next generation of the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to launch later this year, and the latest rumour suggests it could come in a pink colour variant. That's according to the notorious tech tipster, ShrimpApplePro. Shrimp has a fantastic track record for leaks and rumours.

In the tweet, Shrimp shared an image containing details of the Series 9 colour options. For the aluminium models, those were Midnight, Starlight, Product Red, Silver and Pink. The Steel models are said to be available in Gold, Silver and Graphite options. 

It's not the only new Apple product we've heard about which could enjoy a new pink hue. We recently heard about the iPhone 15 range, which is due for an exciting colour refresh. In amongst those new options was a pink variant.

There's no indication as to whether or not the hue will be a pale or vibrant shade, though. While I'm hoping for the latter – I'd love to rock around with a Hot Pink iPhone like an extra from Mean Girls – my gut says a gentle, light pink is more likely.

It's a neat change for the range, though. The Apple Watch range has always played it fairly safe colour wise. It makes sense – they offer a wide range of colourful bands, so the case needs to be something which is easy to pair.

Despite that, I'm excited to see some more vibrant case designs. I think it will add another layer to the fashion aspect of the watch, which will be great for users who want to look good while tracking their health and fitness. 

