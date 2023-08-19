After Barbie these 3 must-watch Greta Gerwig movies are streaming right now

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you haven't seen the Barbie movie yet then, well, you absolutely should – it's the highest-grossing domestic Warner Bros. movie in the company's 100-year history, so a fitting (pink-coloured) centenary celebration. But it's made so much money for a reason: it's brilliantly funny, relatable to all ages, all while acting as a critical lens on the societies in which we live.

It's directed by Greta Gerwig – whose indie-to-Hollywood-blockbuster career has spanned voice actress, screen actress, screenwriter, director – and is the mainstream picture to establish her as an A-lister who, I'm sure, will continue to make movies that aren't just commercial successes, but ones with important subtexts that can be both entertaining yet poignantly thought-provoking.

All of which has got me looking back over Gerwig's filmography, because having finally got to the cinema to see Barbie last weekend – and, spoiler alert, absolutely loving it (oh how I laughed) – there's a whole catalogue of Gerwig must-watches that you can entertain yourself with at home on the best streaming services. So here are three such fantastic movies from that catalogue streaming right now...

1. Lady Bird

(Image credit: IAC Films)

I remember watching Lady Bird, which is Gerwig's directorial debut from 2017, whilst on a long-haul flight and just being so taken by the general quiet nature of its soundtrack and visual aesthetic, yet the boisterousness nature of the relationship depicted on screen and at the heart of this movie.

Lady Bird is funny, it's witty, it's the story of 'Lady Bird' McPherson, played by the superb Saoirse Ronan, and her mother Marion, played by Laurie Metcalf, in a mother-daughter relationship that has relatable moments to anyone who watches. It was inspired by Gerwig's own upbringing in California, and is one of those films that's really lived with me.

However, in the UK if you want to watch it, Amazon Prime Video will direct you to a Lionsgate+ subscription, which will cost you an extra £1.99 (for six months: £5.99/month thereafter). It's worth it, though, as Lady Bird has an almost-unheard-of 99% Rotten Tomatoes critics score under its belt.

2. Isle of Dogs

(Image credit: Indian Paintbrush)

I went to see director Wes Anderston's stop-motion animated epic, Isle of Dogs, at the cinema when it was released back in 2019. It's a beautifully made film that's not only visually stunning thanks to its sets and characters, but heartwarming and playful in places too.

At the time I didn't even realise Gerwig was part of its fabric – and, no, she doesn't play a canine of any kid – given the stature of its voice-actor ensemble, featuring Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, and more. Surely all pinnacles in its critical reception – as its 90% Rotten Tomatoes score still reflects today.

Gerwig depicts Tracy Walker, an American exchange student from Cincinnati, Ohio, who supports dog protagonist Atari (Koyu Rankin) on his mission... and probably-maybe has a bit of a crush on him too. Welcome to one of Wes Anderson's whacky worlds, which you can tune into via Disney+ right now.

3. Little Women

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Gerwig's second time at the directorial helm brings her back together with Saoirse Ronan for the wonderful Little Women: a film set in the 1860s about the March sisters – played by Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen – looking to live life on their own terms. Something that era is certainly not known for.

Gerwig, who also wrote the Little Women screenplay, brings to life a vision of history through a modern lens, highlighting the sexism so rife at the time (and still today), but ultimately leading its viewers through a romance that will appeal to all.

So whether you're a Pride and Prejudice fan from back in the day or not, Little Women is a greatly enticing period drama with a lick of comedy and the obvious addition of a fabulous wardrobe department. It's streaming on Netflix right now, too, so there's no excuse not to jump in – especially with a super-high 95% Rotten Tomatoes rating.