Back to school deals: these PlayStation 4 deals are perfect for any student (at least until PS5 gets here)

Heading back to school, college, or university isn't ideal, shall we say, especially after a long summer of fun, but that doesn't mean the good times have to stop, especially when the latest Sony PlayStation 4 deals make it such great value, with a bunch of amazing AAA games to boot from Very.co.uk, Currys, and other UK retailers.

Sorry Xbox fans, but it's pretty clear that Sony won the current version of the game console wars with the PS4, easily outclassing its Xbox counterparts with powerful internals, sleek design, and loads of exclusive games, plus all of the multi-platformers. For most people, and that includes hardcore gamers, the PS4 is the king.

That doesn't mean there aren't good reasons to choose an Xbox – fantastic deals, for example – but in our view the PS4 is just that bit better, especially if you're looking to use the console for other things, like streaming Netflix and playing Spotify. Sony has worked hard to make the PS4 multi-faceted, as happy streaming content as it is crunching God of War.

And the deals on offer here make the PS4 even more compelling, giving you access to AAA games for as little as £249.99, an absolute steal for a brand new console and games that usually cost upwards of £40 each. There can never be a boring evening when you've got games.

One thing we do need to say: for some people, Sony's PS4 Pro – which, as the name implies, is more powerful – is a better choice, especially if you have a 4K TV and want to make the most of the latest releases. But for everyone else, the PS4 Slim is perfect.

So, if you're looking to fly the nest – or update your current nest – then a PS4 Slim is the perfect companion, especially when it comes bundled with some of the latest and best games around.