Award-winning Cambridge Audio true wireless headphones just £39.95

If it was 2021 then the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus true wireless headphones would cost you a penny shy of £120. But it's not 2021, so here's a mega deal to sink your teeth into: the headphones are priced at under £40 ahead of this year's Black Friday Deals week, which is a total steal for T3's 2021 Best Value Headphones winners.

That is a very chunky £80 discount, or two-thirds off the original list price compared to the original RRP. Granted, the price has been steadily dropping since their release, but this kind of price for some of the best true wireless headphones is very tempting indeed.

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus: was £119.99 , now £39.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus may not look like anything special, but they are some of the best sounding true wireless earbuds you can get for this price.

However, there are some caveats to this deal: firstly, there's no active noise-cancellation (ANC) as part of the feature set, just so you know; secondly the deal is only available on the white finished in-ears on Amazon, not the black, so you'll have to be happy with that consideration too. But those are about the only negatives.

As we said in our Melomania 1 Plus review: "they are some of the best sounding true wireless earbuds you can get for this price. You can even adjust the audio using the EQ settings in the Melomania app." High praise indeed, which can surely only further convince you that they're worth investigating as a purchase option.

Not that Cambridge Audio is the only brand to be playing the promotion game for Black Friday, mind, as we pointed out with this very good Sony WF-C500 headphones deal. Tis the season for shopping!