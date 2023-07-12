Sony's cheap 5-star earbuds drop to even lower price this Amazon Prime Day

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're in the market for a budget pair of true wireless earbuds that won't compromise on sound quality then I've got just the ticket for you. One of the most highly recommended is the 5-star Sony WF-C500, which thanks to Amazon Prime Day deals, has dropped to an ultra-low price-point that's near the £50 mark.

Not only did the Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds pick up a 5-star rating when reviewed in 2022, but they also topped T3's guide to the best budget wireless earbuds and even won Best Value Headphones at the T3 Awards last year too. But what's so good about them, I hear you ask?

Sony WF-C500: was £90 , now £52.93 at Amazon.co.uk

At around £50, the Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds are close to their cheapest ever price. You'll be pleasantly surprised by great sound given the asking price, plus there's a manual EQ and a great design (it's pricier if you want anything other than Black though). There's no active noise-cancelling here, though, so if that's a must-have then look elsewhere instead...

More often than not, cheap headphones mean lots of sacrifices, particularly when it comes to sound quality. That's far from being the case here, though. As the T3 review states: "audio is balanced with a wide soundstage, tonnes of detail and plenty of energy". Granted, you don't get noise cancellation (ANC), but the snug fit means they still manage to isolate sound well.

You'll also be able to use these for just about any sort of task or activity, whether you need some buds for your commute or if you need a pair to motivate your workouts. They weigh 5.4g each which means they feel lightweight and comfortable in the ear, and they're IPX4 water resistant which means they'll survive a sweaty gym session or splashes of rain.

Performance is, of course, the most important thing, but it really helps that these look great too. You can buy them in all sorts of funky colourways to match your personality and taste, including a pastel orange or blue as well as the more standard black or white. Although, right now, it's only the black finish that's the cheapest!