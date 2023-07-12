Sony's cheap 5-star earbuds drop to even lower price this Amazon Prime Day

The super WF-C500 earbuds are now under £53 in the sale, which is exceptional value for these 5-star-rated 'buds

Sony WF-C500 Amazon Prime Day deal
(Image credit: Future / Sony)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

If you're in the market for a budget pair of true wireless earbuds that won't compromise on sound quality then I've got just the ticket for you. One of the most highly recommended is the 5-star Sony WF-C500, which thanks to Amazon Prime Day deals, has dropped to an ultra-low price-point that's near the £50 mark. 

Not only did the Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds pick up a 5-star rating when reviewed in 2022, but they also topped T3's guide to the best budget wireless earbuds and even won Best Value Headphones at the T3 Awards last year too. But what's so good about them, I hear you ask?

now £52.93 at Amazon.co.uk

Sony WF-C500: was £90, now £52.93 at Amazon.co.uk
At around £50, the Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds are close to their cheapest ever price. You'll be pleasantly surprised by great sound given the asking price, plus there's a manual EQ and a great design (it's pricier if you want anything other than Black though). There's no active noise-cancelling here, though, so if that's a must-have then look elsewhere instead...

View Deal

More often than not, cheap headphones mean lots of sacrifices, particularly when it comes to sound quality. That's far from being the case here, though. As the T3 review states: "audio is balanced with a wide soundstage, tonnes of detail and plenty of energy". Granted, you don't get noise cancellation (ANC), but the snug fit means they still manage to isolate sound well.

You'll also be able to use these for just about any sort of task or activity, whether you need some buds for your commute or if you need a pair to motivate your workouts. They weigh 5.4g each which means they feel lightweight and comfortable in the ear, and they're IPX4 water resistant which means they'll survive a sweaty gym session or splashes of rain.

Performance is, of course, the most important thing, but it really helps that these look great too. You can buy them in all sorts of funky colourways to match your personality and taste, including a pastel orange or blue as well as the more standard black or white. Although, right now, it's only the black finish that's the cheapest!

CATEGORIES
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸