Ubisoft quietly delays Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ubisoft has quietly delayed the release of its upcoming open-world action-adventure video game set in the world of Avatar – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The delay was noted during Ubisoft's Q1 report (opens in new tab) for its latest financial year, where it confirmed that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will not arrive until some time between its 2023 to 2024 financial period. This means the game could release anytime up until March 31st, 2024.

The game is being developed by Massive Entertainment, best known as the studio behind Tom Clancy's The Division. It was first revealed back in March 2017 and was previously delayed to the end of the current financial year (March 31st, 2023) in May, however, has now been pushed back once more.

A trailer giving us a first look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was premiered at E3 2021 where its initial 2022 release date was confirmed. Check it out below:

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will now release in 2023-24. We are committed to delivering a cutting-edge immersive experience that takes full advantage of next-gen technology, as this amazing global entertainment brand represents a major multi-year opportunity for Ubisoft," reads the company's financials"

"While this additional development time is a reflection of the current ongoing constraints on productions across the industry, we are hard at work to design the most efficient working conditions to ensure both flexibility for our teams as well as strong productivity while delivering the best experiences to players.

Ubisoft also noted that "a smaller unannounced premium game" that was originally planned for this year's financial year has now been moved back to the next period as well. The next big game from Ubisoft will be its collaboration with Nintendo on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope , which is set to launch on Nintendo Switch this October.

In the meantime, James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar movie sequel – Avatar: The Way of the Water – is due to premiere in theatres globally on December 16th, 2022.