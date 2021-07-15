Aston Martin Valhalla image gallery: see the hybrid supercar from every angle

Aston Martin’s has just unveiled the Valhalla, a concept car that has been developed into a production reality, an extraordinary driver-focused mid-engined hybrid supercar.

Valhalla is the latest and most significant launch in the brand’s Project Horizon strategy. It is a car that will broaden the model portfolio to reflect Aston Martin’s presence in Formula One and aims to set best-in-class standards for performance, dynamics and driving pleasure.

The Valhalla is also one of the first car's in Aston Martin's range to kickstart the transition from internal combustion to hybrid to fully electric powertrains.

Oh, and did we forget to mention – this thing looks seriously stunning.

Check out the Vahalla from every angle below – clicking the arrow to show more images:

Image 1 of 16 Unleashing all 950PS the Valhalla will reach a top speed of 217mph / 330km/h and will complete the sprint from 0-62mph in just 2.5 seconds. (Image credit: Aston Martin) Image 1 of 16 Unleashing all 950PS the Valhalla will reach a top speed of 217mph / 330km/h and will complete the sprint from 0-62mph in just 2.5 seconds. (Image credit: Aston Martin) Image 2 of 16 Valhalla employs a combination of active aerodynamic surfaces - specifically the front surfaces and rear wing - and masterful management of underbody airflow through dramatic venturi tunnels. (Image credit: Aston Martin) Image 3 of 16 Dynamic development of the Valhalla will be the task of Aston Martin’s dynamics team and complemented with an enviable pool of talent which also includes Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team drivers Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll and Nico Hulkenburg. (Image credit: Aston Martin) Image 4 of 16 Featuring Formula One style push rod front suspension complete with inboard mounted springs and dampers (Image credit: Aston Martin) Image 5 of 16 At the beating heart of Valhalla is its all-new PHEV powertrain, which features three motors; foremost of these is a rear-mid-mounted 4.0 litre twin-turbo bespoke V8 engine. (Image credit: Aston Martin) Image 6 of 16 Supplementing this new V8 engine is a 150kW/400V battery hybrid system utilising a pair of E-Motors; one mounted on the front axle and the other on the rear axle. The electric system contributes a further 204PS for a headline combined power output of 950PS. (Image credit: Aston Martin) Image 7 of 16 Running in EV-only mode, Valhalla will be capable of a maximum 80mph and has a zero-emission range of 15km. (Image credit: Aston Martin) Image 8 of 16 Featuring e-reverse (which utilises the PHEV’s electric motors and thereby saves weight by negating the need for a conventional reverse gear). (Image credit: Aston Martin) Image 9 of 16 In terms of outright track capability, a stunning 6:30 Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time is being targeted. (Image credit: Aston Martin) Image 10 of 16 With a target dry weight of less than 1550kg Valhalla will have an unrivalled power-to-weight ratio compared to its class rivals. (Image credit: Aston Martin) Image 11 of 16 At 150mph Valhalla’s meticulously sculpted aerodynamic surfaces generate an impressive 600kg of downforce. (Image credit: Aston Martin) Image 12 of 16 Full LED Matrix headlights with adaptive functionality and high-beam assist deliver excellent forward vision in the dark. (Image credit: Aston Martin) Image 13 of 16 Spectacular forward-hinged dihedral doors bring drama to the beginning and end of every journey, while cut-outs in the roof ease ingress and egress. (Image credit: Aston Martin) Image 14 of 16 Bespoke Michelin tyres (20-inch front, 21-inch rear) developed specifically for Valhalla provide a final and all-important layer of excellence. (Image credit: Aston Martin) Image 15 of 16 The footwells are raised for a low hip-to-heel seating position – similar to that of a Formula One car. (Image credit: Aston Martin) Image 16 of 16 An innovative new Aston Martin HMI system features a central touchscreen display and incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin’s Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll said, 'Aston Martin’s first series production mid-engined supercar, Valhalla is a truly transformational moment for this ultra-luxury brand. The launch of Valhalla demonstrates Aston Martin’s commitment to building a range of exceptional mid-engined driver-focused cars, a crucial next stage in the expansion of our product line-up. It also seemed fitting to unveil this stunning track biased supercar at the home of motorsport and the home of the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team and marks Aston Martin’s return to the British Grand Prix for the first time in over 60 years, a true milestone.”

Liked this?