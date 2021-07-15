Aston Martin Valhalla image gallery: see the hybrid supercar from every angle

Aston Martin’s has just unveiled the Valhalla, a concept car that has been developed into a production reality, an extraordinary driver-focused mid-engined hybrid supercar.
Valhalla is the latest and most significant launch in the brand’s Project Horizon strategy. It is a car that will broaden the model portfolio to reflect Aston Martin’s presence in Formula One and aims to set best-in-class standards for performance, dynamics and driving pleasure.
The Valhalla is also one of the first car's in Aston Martin's range to kickstart the transition from internal combustion to hybrid to fully electric powertrains.
Oh, and did we forget to mention – this thing looks seriously stunning.
Check out the Vahalla from every angle below – clicking the arrow to show more images:
Aston Martin’s Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll said, 'Aston Martin’s first series production mid-engined supercar, Valhalla is a truly transformational moment for this ultra-luxury brand. The launch of Valhalla demonstrates Aston Martin’s commitment to building a range of exceptional mid-engined driver-focused cars, a crucial next stage in the expansion of our product line-up. It also seemed fitting to unveil this stunning track biased supercar at the home of motorsport and the home of the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team and marks Aston Martin’s return to the British Grand Prix for the first time in over 60 years, a true milestone.”
