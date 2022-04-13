The ASOS spring sale is live with up to 80% off clothes and accessories

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the Easter bank holiday weekend approaching, the spring sales are ramping up with top offers across a range of departments, including tech, homeware, appliances, toys and fashion.

The ASOS spring sale is live with up to 80% off on both men and women clothes, shoes and accessories. This huge 80% off sale is a perfect opportunity to find new items for your spring/summer wardrobe and save money on popular clothing brands.

View the ASOS women’s sale

View the ASOS men’s sale

In the ASOS spring sale, you can find thousands of styles to choose from including activewear, dresses, jeans, belts, coats, skincare, hats, knitwear, heels, bags and swimwear. Not only can you find new clothing and accessories for the new spring season but you can also find huge discounts on winter clothing, ideal if you fancy stocking up on some bits for later in the year.

With so much to choose from, we recommend having a look at the designer brands that are on offer. At ASOS, you’ll find the cheapest possible prices from popular brands, including deals on adidas, Barbour, Calvin Klein, Kate Spade, Lipsy, Nike, Puma, Ralph Lauren, Topshop and more.

Head to the ASOS spring sale now or keep reading for our five spotlight deals from the sale. P.S. If you’re new to ASOS, enter the code HIFRIEND at checkout for an extra discount.

House of Holland Chain Handle Shoulder Bag: was £150, now £38 (74%) at ASOS

The biggest deals from the ASOS spring sale is on accessories, like this huge 74% discount on the House of Holland Shoulder Bag. Made from matte faux leather, this bag features an adjustable and detachable chain grab handle strap. It shows off the House of Holland logo design which is both dramatic yet subtle and goes well with any casual or evening outfit.

Topshop Spot Taffeta Occasion Dress: was £65, now £45.50 (30%) at ASOS

With spring in full swing, it’s time for floaty dresses and summer weddings. The Spot Taffeta Occasion Dress from Topshop is a dainty flowy dress in a light blue colour with a tiny black dot pattern all over. It has a layer of lace over the top for sheer accents and extra movement. This dress is a great choice for a wedding guest outfit or for summer garden parties.

adidas Originals Superstar Trainers: was £79.95, now £39.70 (50%) at ASOS

ASOS often run huge deals on adidas products, especially its trainer ranges. The Originals Superstar Trainers are bold, comfortable and feature the iconic 3-stripe logo design. These trainers are a great everyday pair of shoes that feature attractive black, white and gold colours and detailing.

Superdry Worker Chore Coat: was £90, now £26 (71%) at ASOS

While warmer weather is on its way, you can never fully trust the UK seasons so it’s always handy to have a good jacket in your arsenal. The Superdry Worker Chore Coat is a fun celebration of denim with different colours, a distressed vibe and multiple pockets.

Guess Enterprise Multi Dial Watch: was £129, now £63 (51%) at ASOS

If you’re looking for a new watch, the Guess Enterprise Multi Dial Watch has a brown leather strap, circular bezel and pin buckle fastening. The face includes a branded dial, analogue quartz movement and chronograph features, including a tachymeter. It’s a stylish men’s watch that won’t break the bank and looks the part.