Archos Arnova 9 G2 tablet with Gingerbread

9.7 inch screen with IPS and iPad resolution

By

While it may lack in some areas, the G2 presents an interesting proposition, what happens when you merge Gingerbread with a high-res screen..

Archos has unveiled the Archos 9 G2 Android tablet which offers you the conundrum of a budget tablet but with a suprisingly mixed bag in terms of specs.

Starting with the not-so-impressive specs you've got Android Gingerbread onboard, so no Honeycomb and definitely no Android Ice Cream Sandwich and because it's a budget tablet it's unlikely to have access to the Android Market.

That's the worst bit over because what you'll get hardware-wise is a 1GHz ARM 8 processor and a 9.7inch 1024x768 IPS display which will output the same resolution as the Apple iPad 2. It's also not half bad to look at with a very small bezel giving the appearance of a larger screen while it's actually fairly thin as well and because of the relatively low-spec OS it should be fairly nippy as well, but don't take our word on it.

No word on when Archos will bring this tablet out but as a budget tablet it's certainly a definite contender, what do you think? Let us know via the comments box below...

Source: Engadget

