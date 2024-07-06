Apple's latest 5-star iPad Air M2 suddenly drops to its lowest-ever price on Amazon

As soon as we saw the latest M2-powered iPad Air, we knew it was going to be one of the best tablets on the market – and that's been the general consensus ever since. If you've been thinking about investing in this stellar slate from Apple, which is the 2024 model and latest, you'll be happy to know it's suddenly dropped to its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

View the 11-inch Apple iPad Air (M2, 2024) deal here

We make sure of our claims here at T3, and we've visited the CamelCamelCamel price-tracker site to ensure this really is the lowest price yet for the slate. Seeing as it only launched in May and Apple products rarely get discounts, this is a good find ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024. It's a full $45 cheaper than it used to be – which is money you could put towards an Apple Pencil.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024): was $699, now $654 at Amazon This is deal is for the 11-inch iPad Air model, with 256GB of storage and no cellular option (so it's Wi-Fi only). It's a superb piece of hardware from Apple, and will do everything you need from a tablet and then some – it really makes iPadOS and your tablet apps shine.

Now there are multiple variations of this tablet in terms of screen size and storage: the one we've highlighted is the Wi-Fi only, 256GB version of this slate, though you might well be able to find discounts on the other models in the same range if you click around.

In our Apple iPad Air M2 review (admittedly of the larger model, not the 11-inch specifically), we waxed lyrical about the performance and value for money you get from this tablet – and it's now even better value for money of course. We concluded by saying this is "the best iPad for most people".

It's not difficult to see how we came to that conclusion either. Apple's precision engineering is once again in evidence, and with the M2 chip inside – capable of powering laptop and desktop computers – so it's the opposite of sluggish.

It's not clear how long this discount is going to be available for, so we'd recommend that you snap it up as quickly as you can if you're looking for an Apple tablet right now. You certainly won't be disappointed, and you'll be one of the first in line for the iPadOS 18 update later in 2024 too.