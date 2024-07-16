Apple's AirPods Pro 2 get first mega-deal – now lowest-ever price for Prime Day

Grab the AirPods Pro 2 for just £179

Apple AirPods Pro 2 deal
Mike Lowe
By
published

It never takes long before spying a pair of AirPods protruding from someone's ears. That's because the in-ear headphones coming out of Apple's camp are truly exceptional – and the price on the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro 2 is the best it's ever been.

That's thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deals, with a whole host of product price drops on the retailer's sale, with the AirPods Pro 2 being a particularly standout deal. It's super-rare for Apple's top-tier earbuds to drop below the £200 mark, so a £179 asking price is a rare bargain indeed!

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229, now £179 on Amazon

Apple's top-end earbuds, complete with exceptional active noise-cancelling, a strong sound profile, and excellent fit, are a major improvement over the original AirPod Pro release. This mega-deal new price drop only ups the appeal. 

We've done the behind-the-scenes legwork and checked third-party site CamelCamelCamel to verify the AirPods Pro 2 have never been cheaper than this. For a short period in February this year they had an asking price £10 higher than this new low price, but this current Amazon deal can't be beaten!

They're worth every penny too, as our review called Apple's 'buds "the king of ANC" for Apple users. That acronym stands for active noise-cancelling, if you didn't know, which here does a stellar job of blocking out environmental noise so you can focus on your music, podcasts, calls and any other audio that you might need to transmit directly into your ears. 

Add a superb sound quality and speedy Apple-specific pairing, and when it comes to the best earbuds for Apple users, it's a no-brainer really – the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation are a clear winner. If you've been holding back from buying a pair due to the price then, well, now's the time to bite. 

