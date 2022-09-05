Apple Watch Pro could debut as ‘one more thing’ after iPhone 14 reveal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We’re now just days away from Apple’s next product launch event. Called Far Out, the reveal is expected to showcase the new iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8 families.

But, while annual upgrades to Apple’s smartphone and watch product lines have become a well-known September tradition, the event might end with one of the company’s lesser-spotted ‘one more thing’ reveals.

Made famous by Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs in the Nineties, the ‘one more thing’ reveal doesn’t happen at every event. But when it does happen, it often features the first glimpse at a major new product. Previous one-more-thing reveals have included the first-generation iPod Shuffle and MacBook Air, Apple TV, FaceTime, the original Apple Watch and, most recently, the iPhone X in 2017.

It is claimed by Japanese website Macotakara that Apple’s next one-more-thing reveal will be the Watch Pro on 7 September. The claim comes from a “reliable source” and it is implied that the reveal of the Watch Pro will usher in a new design language for future models of Apple Watch to follow, just as the iPhone lineage followed the edge-to-edge screen design of the iPhone X.

This fits neatly with previous claims that the Apple Watch Pro will feature a larger display and an overall design that is flat-sided (including the screen), and inspired by the iPhone 13 Pro. With a claimed 47mm case, the Watch Pro is larger than the 41mm and 45mm variants of the current-generation Watch Series 7, with a bigger 1.99-inch screen, a larger battery, and a more rugged construction.

As we have previously reported, Apple is claimed to be aiming the Watch Pro at athletes and those who want a more hardcore smartwatch with extra health- and fitness-tracking functionality. A tough titanium case has also been rumoured, along with a shatter-resistant screen and, of course, a higher price.

We don’t have much longer to find out if all this comes true. Apple’s next launch event, called Far Out, takes place online next Wednesday, 7 September, kicking off at 6pm BST.