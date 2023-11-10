Apple Watch battery drain fix rolling out now

We love the Apple Watch here at T3 but compared to some other wearables it doesn't exactly have battery life to spare, which is why reports of excessive battery drain are so concerning. Some users have been going from a full charge to completely empty in just two to four hours, not that they can time it on their Apple Watch!

Luckily it looks like Apple is aware and tackling the problem. It's new WatchOS 10.1.1 update "provides important bug fixes and addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly. " If you've been having battery issues then definitely take a moment to check for a new OS update.

This new update comes just two weeks after the 10.1 update so clearly Apple rushed to urgently fix what is a serious issue. The 10.1 update also fixed a variety of issues including one that displayed the wrong elevation level for users and introduced some new functionality for the super cool double tap feature.

Aside from the fix there's nothing else new in this update but now that your watch can actually hold a charge you can start enjoying some of the impressive features it has to offer. WatchOS 10 has been described by Apple as "the biggest update since the introduction of Apple Watch" and brought with it a host of changes, particularly for cycling and hiking, plus it introduced the mindfulness app.

If you were worrying about this problem before upgrading to an Apple Watch 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2, then you can rest easy knowing it's one of the best smartwatches on the market. The next update to the Apple Watch will likely be WatchOS 10.2, which is already in beta, this should likely bring bigger changes than this most recent patch, but certainly nothing as urgent.