Apple TV+ to get a new, star-studded sci-fi thriller in February

It's safe to say at the moment that Apple is obsessed with sci-fi. Be that its futuristic-looking Cupertino headquarters, the brand new 'space black' Macbooks or its streaming service, Apple TV+.

The platform has some of the most cutting-edge sci-fi shows out there already with the likes of For All Mankind and Silo but it's set to add another early next year with the announcement of Constellation. Set to arrive on February 21st (with new episodes weekly), it sounds like another must-watch series.

With such a title, you'll need star power on screen too, and with Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks and James D'Arcy on board, there's plenty of that. The show is billed by Apple as an eight-part "conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama".

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Rapace plays the main character Jo, an astronaut returning to Earth after a mission gone wrong, but things aren't quite as she remembers them before she left. Apple says we can expect "an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost." That sounds interesting. There's no trailer or anything at the moment, just a couple of images, but colour us intrigued.

By the time the premier hits in February, Apple TV+ could be boosted by one of the biggest movies of the year, Ridley Scott's Napoleon and the Austin Butler-led, Spielberg-directed, Masters of Air.

If you are specifically after another sci-fi hit then you should check out Prime Video's superb sci-fi comedy, with the streamer also set to air a Fallout TV series in 2024 (and we can't wait).