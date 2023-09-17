Apple TV+ sci-fi fave with 94% Rotten Tomatoes score returns in November

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The latest season of Apple's hit sci-fi series, For All Mankind, will air on Apple TV+ from 10 November 2023.

The beloved show was one of the first Apple Originals to air on Apple's TV streaming service, having debuted in November 2019 as the platform kicked off. Now it's reached its fourth season and fans cannot be happier.

A new trailer for the show is now available, which is put together like a recruitment video for fictional company of Helios. It teases that much of the new season will be set on Mars and in the new colony town of Happy Valley – although if you've seen the unconnected UK thriller by the same name, you'll suspect, like us, that things won't turn out as happily as the name suggests.

There will be 10 episodes in For All Mankind Season 4, with Apple planning to release a new one each Friday from 10 November. That means the final episode of the season will air on 12 January 2024 – so there's plenty to get your teeth into.

(Image credit: Apple)

What is For All Mankind?

If you're not familiar with the show, you really need to stop reading and go start with Season 1 now.

It essentially asks the question of where would be now if the space race hadn't ended, and if the Soviet Union had been the first nation to step foot on the moon.

Seasons are split into distinct chunks of the alternative timeline, with the first set in late 60s, early 70s, the second in the 1980s, and the third in the 90s. Season four picks up the action eight years after the events of its predecessor and runs through the 2000s.

It stars Joel Kinnaman (Altered Carbon, Suicide Squad), Krys Marshall, and Cynthy Wu, while Daniel Stern (Home Alone) joins the cast in for this season.

How much is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is one of the best streaming services around and is available for £6.99 / $6.99 per month. It is also part of an Apple One subscription bundle that includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade and a bunch of other Apple services from £16.95 / $16.95 per month.

As well as For All Mankind, it is the exclusive home of Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, Severance, The Morning Show and many other original TV series. The Oscar-winning movie Coda is also available on Apple TV+.

It will also soon debut Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – the TV series that ties-in with the recent blockbuster films featuring Godzilla and King Kong.