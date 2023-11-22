Apple TV+ to get its most eagerly-awaited epic in January, claims report

Ridley's Scott's latest historical epic, Napoleon, has finally hit theatres worldwide in its abridged two-and-a-half hour form. However, as an Apple production, it will also hit the Apple TV+ relatively soon.

That means you'll be able to watch it – and a rumoured director's cut that is said to be over four hours long – on T3's best streaming service from the comfort of your own couch.

But when? That's the big question on everyone's lips. When is Napoleon coming to Apple TV+? Well, there are a couple of reports that suggest you won't have to wait that long.

(Image credit: Apple)

When will Napoleon be on Apple TV+?

Although Apple is yet to confirm an actual streaming release date for the Scott blockbuster, it is widely thought that it will hit the service in early January.

That's because Apple has reportedly agreed with Sony Pictures not to stream Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon within 45 days after its theatrical release, and it is expected that the same applies with Napoleon. Both are technically able to be streamed from the 46th day, therefore.

That would put the earliest Apple TV+ premiere date for Napoleon as Saturday 6 January 2024. However, Tom's Guide thinks differently. It explains that Apple will likely hold off until the week after, to give it the maximum run at cinemas for the entire holiday season.

It suggests its streaming date will be Friday 12 January 2024, therefore.

We have to agree. Not least because it doesn't make sense to debut such a big release on a Saturday. Apple tends to add new content on weekdays, and most often on Fridays.

What is Napoleon about?

Scott's Napoleon stars Joaquin Phoenix as the eponymous French Emperor, with Vanessa Kirby as his wife, Josephine. It charts his rise and fall, with some epic encounters and one of the most elaborate battle sequences ever filmed.

Some have criticised historical inaccuracies in its storytelling – not least Bonepart's attack on the pyramids of Egypt – but as the Emperor himself once said: "History is a set of lies agreed on."

So, if Napoleon himself was willing to give some leeway to historical accuracy, we can certainly afford Ridley Scott a touch of artistic licence.