Apple TV app could be coming to Android phones and tablets

Mat Gallagher
By Mat Gallagher
Even those staunch Android phone users have to admit that Apple TV+ delivers some great content. While you're unlikely to see someone swap their Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for an iPhone 14 Pro Max anytime soon, I'm sure they won't be able to resist adding the Apple TV app, if it comes to Android. 

According to Twitter tipster ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab), Apple TV from Android is currently in internal Beta testing, so could be landing with us early in 2023. They also suggest an update on the already present Apple Music app is coming too, which has proved a popular transition to Android. 

The Apple TV app is already available on Android TV platforms, so the Android phone and tablet version shouldn't be much of a push. The Apple TV app not only lets you watch Apple TV+ content but also pulls in your watched shows from your other streaming services, making it a central hub for all of your shows. 

Apple TV app on Android TV

Apple TV app on a TV

(Image credit: Future)

As Apple makes more moves into covering sports games, having users on Android would allow them a much wider reach. While some might consider the move a dilution of an Apple exclusive, I feel it will only make the service better. 

Apple TV+ has delivered some of the most interesting and engaging programmes in 2022, and anything that allows it to do more in 2023 is good in my book. 

