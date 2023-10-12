Apple TV+ and Brie Larson set to cook up a storm with new series out tomorrow

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Brie Larson is undoubtedly one of the best actors working today. An Oscar Winner for the magnificent Room, Captain Marvel herself and a key part of my favourite action movie in years. Having conquered the big screen, she's now set to dominate our living rooms too.

That's because the brand new Apple TV+ series Lessons In Chemistry premieres tomorrow (October 13th) on the streaming service. Based on Bonnie Garmus' book and set in the 1950s, Larson stars as Elizabeth Zott, an aspiring scientist who finds her entrance to the field she loves blocked off by gender expectations.

After tragedy leaves her pregnant, alone and jobless, her impressive cooking skills (a result of her chemistry prowess) see her offered a job as the host of a TV cooking show, Supper at Six. Not exactly enamoured with the prospect of teaching housewives how to serve their husbands, it soon becomes Elizabeth's own personal platform for more than just cooking tips.

I'm absolutely on board with such an original premise but what has me even more excited is just how beautiful the show itself looks. Check out the trailer and you'll see what I mean. It almost resembles a Wes Anderson movie with its shot composition at times. The closest thing I can compare it to is Netflix's The Good Place which was another visual treat.

The novel is full of deadpan humour and it looks by the trailer at least like that will continue, but of course, this is a story with plenty to say and looks to be a bit of a tearjerker too. Count me in.

Apple TV+ is on a bit of a roll recently with a Sci-FI series with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes recently returning and Martin Scorsese's new movie Killers of the Flower Moon set to hit the service on the 18th of October.