Apple Siri Speaker begins production, expected for WWDC 2017

Apple’s Siri Speaker, a smart AI voice controlled speaker, is coming to take on Amazon’s Alexa and has already gone into production, allegedly.

Sources of Bloomberg claim Apple has begun production of the Siri Speaker with the plan to unveil it to the world at its WWDC 2017 event from 5 June.

So how is Apple going to compete when it’s arriving late to a market already ruled by Amazon’s Echo powered by Alexa, Google Home powered by its Google Assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana featured in the Harman Kardon Invoke speaker?

The sources claim the Siri Speaker will offer virtual surround sound tech, presumably for a more immersive audio experience. This should produce a louder sound and be more crisp than the competition too by measuring the room size and adapting, claims the source.

Since the Apple AirPod manufacturer is allegedly doing the work we should expect a high-quality result. Although here’s hoping the Siri Speaker isn’t as plastic as the AirPods.

Apple is expected to use its Siri Speaker to help further extend the reach of its HomeKit offering that allows users to control smart home gadgets using one place alone - in this case with their voice.

Expect to hear more on the Apple Siri Speaker ahead of the WWDC 2017 event in June via more inevitable leaks.

